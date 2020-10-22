Agora Brands Group Announces New Advisor Board Members Larry Roth, Rick Scrimger, Curtis Stephens and Cindy Zu

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larry Roth is Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners where he works closely with senior management teams and boards of directors across the wealth management space to deliver high-impact strategic growth plans, as well as plan execution support. In addition to strategic planning, Mr. Roth provides comprehensive M&A advisory solutions, delivered in association with Berkshire Global Advisors, a leading global boutique investment bank focused on mergers & acquisitions for the financial services sector. Mr. Roth previously served as CEO of AIG Advisor Group, as well as CEO of Cetera Financial Group, two of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advice firms, encompassing thousands of independent wealth management practices across the country.

Rick Scrimger is an accomplished Executive and Advisor with more than 27 years of success in hi-tech, visual communications, textile, signage and graphics markets. Leveraging extensive experience in international operations and distribution channels for B2B organizations, he is a valuable asset for domestic companies looking for new markets and international expansion. Throughout his senior executive career, Rick has held leadership positions at private and public companies including Media One USA, Durst Image Technology, Roland DGA Corporation, and The Graphic Intelligence Agency.

Curtis Stephens is a seasoned executive who takes an imaginative and venturesome vision and makes it reality through both collaboration and sound strategy development. He is a former Managing Director of a full-service sports & entertainment enterprise that specialized in both contract negotiation and venture management for Professional Athletes in the National Football League, where he served from September 1997 until October 2017. He has previously served privately–held and publicly listed companies in a range of leadership capacities in field, headquarters and corporate global assignments.

Cindy Zu is a global financial executive, startup investor and passionate advocate for more millennials to get involved in startup investing and non-profit board work. She began her career at J.P. Morgan in Hong Kong, Shanghai, New York and Seattle in various roles within the Corporate Investment Bank and Asset Management divisions. In 2016, she led the strategy for an AI fintech company and negotiated licensing deals with major hedge funds internationally. Currently she is an executive at PitchBook Data, a global SaaS company that delivers data, research and technology covering the private capital markets, including venture capital, private equity and M&A transactions. Her experience ranges from advising Fortune 500 companies to high net worth individuals, governments and venture capital firms.

About Agora Brands Group

Founded in 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee, Agora Brands Group's mission is to create avatars to transform the interaction between people and technology. Agora Brands Group is developing Avatars as a Service to fill the growing gap in demand for quality customer service support, and to help firms adapt to a world of and after COVID-19 in the food services, retail, eldercare, healthcare and travel and hospitality industries.

Contact: Stuart Rogers, CEO, Agora Brands Group

www.agorabrandsgroup.com

Email: [email protected]





SOURCE Agora Brands Group

Related Links

http:///www.agorabrandsgroup.com

