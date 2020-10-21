Agora Brands Group Announces New Advisor Board Members MonaLisa Como, Stuart Kerr and Steve Lubin

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MonaLisa Como is an innovative, accomplished and results-driven executive, board member, management consultant, and entrepreneur with over 25 years in financial services. She is the co-founder of InterPares Partners with substantial careers at E*Trade and TD Ameritrade. She has extensive results in managing large complex financial organizations in wealth management, retail and institutional business lines with multi-channel models. MonaLisa has a proven track record in improving organizational outcomes with a focus on talent management, organizational alignment, and digital solutions.

Stuart Kerr is a seasoned software executive with 30 years of software experience including enterprise, appliance and Saas companies. He has held operating roles in eight software firms. Of those firms, he helped take two of them public and achieved valuations of over $2 Billion. In addition there were five total exits. Most recently, Stuart was the SVP of an IOT firm called Fleetmatics. Fleetmatics went public in 2012 and was acquired by Verizon for $2.5B to be the centerpiece of Verizon's connected car program. Stuart is currently an advisor for Sumeru Equity Partners and serves on the board of two software firms: Azuga Telematics and 3Gtms and Stuart also provides strategic consulting. Stuart held early stints at Oracle, NeXT, and Apple.

Steve Lubin is an experienced entrepreneur, corporate development executive and early stage investor in the marketing technology and media space. Steve is a co-founder and Partner at Caspian Hill Group with a focus on monetizing media technologies. Steve previously served as Vice President of Corporate Development for Marketing Architects, Inc., a leading TV ad agency and Managing Director of the company's venture capital arm Zoomworks Ventures. He is co-founder of Mediaguide, Inc., a leader in automated content recognition for the music and advertising industries. Previously COO for IMRSV, Inc., a leading facial analysis company.

About Agora Brands Group

Founded in 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee, Agora Brands Group's mission is to create avatars to transform the interaction between people and technology. Agora Brands Group is developing Avatars as a Service to fill the growing gap in demand for quality customer service support, and to help firms adapt to a world of and after COVID-19 in the food services, retail, eldercare, healthcare and travel and hospitality industries.

