Agora Cyber Charter School Honors 797 Graduating Seniors During a Ceremony Full of Celebration, Emotion and Pride

"I could name dozens of graduates who were 'written off' by the brick-and-mortar schools," said Dr. Michael Conti, CEO, Agora Cyber Charter School. "But now, here they are, with very bright futures ahead of them, and they are ready to make the most of every opportunity. Providing the best quality education with options that allow children to thrive despite challenges—or lack of being challenged—isn't just the Agora mission. It is a privilege for us to positively impact their lives and the communities for which they will continue be valuable contributors."

From students learning online in farm communities, to those in inner-city homes, their stories are diverse. Many chose Agora because it did what traditional schools did not—addressed and supported growth in light of situations ranging from physical limitations and learning disabilities, to bullying and intolerance, to broken homes and poverty. Others switched to Agora when schools in their district didn't provide academic challenges that allowed them to thrive intellectually. Regardless, of their diverse background, all graduates share pride in their school, confidence in their futures, and determination to continue on the path to fulfilling futures.

"Our students' aspirations demonstrate that Agora has created more than just a place to learn math, history and science. We've established an environment that teaches life-lessons and nurtures well rounded, motivated and empowered young men and women," continued Dr. Conti.

At Agora, providing students with every academic, social and personal opportunity possible is a key component of the school's identity and mission. To encourage social interaction among their students, Agora also organizes face-to-face events so students can interact with their classmates and teachers.

Agora's cyber school approach is a bit different from other cyber schools. While most see a 75/25 ratio for asynchronous vs. synchronous students, Agora is the reverse and maintains that asynchronous flexibility is a privilege that is earned by students who prove themselves able to handle that freedom. Agora is also consistently sought for the flexibility it offers students with special scheduling needs, the advantage of having teachers readily available to provide extra help and tutoring, its family coaches which work tirelessly with families to stay on track, its academic excellence and personalized educational plans, and more. Whatever a student's personal or academic challenge, Agora is able to address the specific needs of each student and provide the tools, resources and support to reach their academic goals.

"Parents of Agora students don't talk about their child's education, they talk about their transformation—this is what sets us apart," said Dr. Conti.

