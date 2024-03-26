Agora Data Adds Robin Dukes as Vice President to Increase Profits for Auto Dealerships

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, a fintech company that provides technology, capital, and guidance with predictable loan performance and analytics for the subprime automotive industry, announces the addition of Robin Dukes as Vice President of Strategic Alliances. Robin joins Agora as an exceptional automotive executive with an extensive background working in dealerships and companies that support the automotive industry. She is responsible for leading nationwide efforts collaborating with ancillary product providers, affiliations, their agents, and other trusted partners of dealerships to increase a dealership's profitability.

"Robin is an effective leader with an extensive background, experience, and relationships in retail automotive as a reliable resource who will help car dealers realize more profitability and growth," said Chris Barry, SVP of Agora Data. "Robin's exceptional customer service combined with her high energy and passion for the automotive industry contributes to her years of exceptional success."

"I'm thrilled to be with Agora as they are leading auto finance innovation and delivering a unique opportunity for dealerships to realize income development," said Robin Dukes, VP of Strategic Alliances. "Agora is an extension of the dealership's team focused on improving production and increasing revenue."

Robin has an impressive leadership background in all areas of automotive including fixed ops, F&I, income development, aftermarket and ancillary products and services. She recently spent 12 years with Solera/Spireon as National Vice President of Sales. She also has been a trusted industry consultant, leveraging her 20 years working in various sales positions in dealerships as general manager, general sales manager, finance director, and finance manager for various franchise and independent dealerships throughout the U.S.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is an automotive industry fintech revolutionizing financing for dealers and finance companies. Auto dealerships can secure affordable capital to build their own non-prime captive finance companies, obtain actionable loan performance data to improve their lending portfolios, and use a wide range of solutions to grow their business safely. Powered by patent pending artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, auto dealers and finance companies can access real-time data analytics and planning resources to help optimize the performance of their portfolios. Agora Data made history by closing the first-ever crowdsourced non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and continually brings groundbreaking financing solutions to an underserved market. For more information, visit www.agoradata.com.

