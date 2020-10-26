Agora Data and Harvey Mudd College Partner to Develop an AI-Powered Application for the BHPH Industry

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, Inc., a finance solution provider of predictive loan technology, announced today its project sponsorship for the Harvey Mudd College Clinic Program. The Clinic Program was founded in 1963 and is a year-long project where seniors take their skills out of the classroom and apply them to real-world projects. Agora Data is working with the students and providing support for this special project to develop a revolutionary new AI-based application for BHPH dealers that also is expected to serve as a valuable educational tool for consumers.

The Agora Data Clinic project focuses on developing an easy-to-use mobile application to help optimize loan options for both the buyer and the dealer. This new capability will bring transparency and clarity for consumers who may otherwise have uncertainty when financing the purchase of a vehicle, and ultimately will help promote more equitable lending practices. The project will incorporate the effective use of data and integration of artificial intelligence including augmented reality and machine learning.

"I am looking forward to working with these high-caliber Harvey Mudd College students who have been put through the rigor of such a strong STEM and data science program," said Chad Stilwell, SVP of Data Science, Agora Data, Inc. "The joint collaboration is a great opportunity for Agora to give back to this next generation of problem solvers and use this project to help provide additional financial guidance to a somewhat underbanked consumer segment. I look forward to cultivating the students' talents and to seeing what they will build."

"Providing students a real-world business case that helps to solve an industry challenge offers an excellent hands-on experience not found in the classroom," said Darryl Yong, Professor of Mathematics/Mathematics Clinic Program Director, Harvey Mudd College. "The Agora Data project will advance the students' experiential learning over the next two semesters and will challenge their thinking as they work in collaboration to simplify a true business need."

About Harvey Mudd College: Located in Claremont, CA, Harvey Mudd College is one of the premier engineering, science, and mathematics colleges in the United States. The Clinic Program, a pioneering program of collaboration between industry and Harvey Mudd College, has been a hallmark of the institution for more than 50 years, engages juniors and seniors in the solution of real-world, technical problems for industrial clients. Clinic allows students to apply their academic experience in partnership with a corporate sponsor. Students work in teams to complete computer science, engineering, mathematics, physics, or multidisciplinary projects. For many students, these projects serve as their senior capstone experience. https://www.hmc.edu/clinic/ [email protected] or 909-607-7015

About Agora Data, Inc: Agora is re-inventing auto finance for BHPH dealers and finance companies. Founded in 2017 by a best in class team of professionals with experience from top financial and technology organizations, the company has successfully combined billions in historical loan performance data with experiences from top executives in auto finance to develop its AI-Infused predictive loan technology and modeling. Agora's development of an easy to use platform with actionable dashboards provides direct access to the untapped BHPH auto market connecting dealers, sub-prime buyers, and capital market lenders with results-driven opportunities for growth and access to capital. www.agoradata.com. For more information, please contact Agora at (877) 592-4672 or [email protected].

