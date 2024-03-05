Agora Data Announces Sharon Mancero as Managing Director to Drive Innovation and Growth in Auto Finance Solutions for Lenders

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, a fintech company that provides technology, capital, and guidance with predictable loan performance and analytics for the subprime automotive industry, announces the appointment of Sharon Mancero as Managing Director. Mancero joins Agora with an impeccable finance background and deep auto industry experience. She will help introduce strategic initiatives that best leverage Agora's assets and auto financing talents to optimize portfolios and balances sheets for small to mid-sized institutions including banks, credit unions, and finance companies.

Mancero spent more than 30 years at Wells Fargo, 20 of which were in the Asset-Backed Finance group providing senior lending facilities to consumer finance companies in the U.S. and Canada. She was responsible for market and business development, building strategic relationships with national brands, and developed new lending channels and programs for consumer finance assets. For over a decade, Mancero served in board positions as Vice President and President for National Automotive Finance Association (NAF) and Vice Chair and Chairperson of American Financial Services Association (AFSA).

"With Sharon's remarkable background and experience, she can quickly identify revenue opportunities that will help banks, credit unions, and finance companies maximize their growth potential," said Steve Burke, CEO of Agora Data. "Sharon's deep industry knowledge and indisputable background in capital markets makes her the ideal industry expert to assist financial institutions with compelling financing options that promote stability and growth."

Mancero noted, "As Agora continues to grow as an innovative auto finance powerhouse, I look forward to working with small to mid-sized institutions to develop complimenting strategies that will improve portfolios and balance sheets. Banks, credit unions, and finance companies will benefit from Agora's wide range of financing solutions such as cleaning up transactions in their portfolio, reducing the capital investment needed to keep in-house finance company operations, or providing an exit strategy to free-up capital. I'm excited to be a part of Agora's evolution as a highly innovative company and look forward to doing my part to positively transform the auto industry."

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is an automotive industry fintech revolutionizing financing for dealers and finance companies. Auto dealerships can secure affordable capital to build their own non-prime captive finance companies, obtain actionable loan performance data to improve their lending portfolios, and use a wide range of solutions to grow their business safely. Powered by patent pending artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, auto dealers and finance companies can access real-time data analytics and planning resources to help optimize the performance of their portfolios. Agora Data made history by closing the first-ever crowdsourced non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and continually brings groundbreaking financing solutions to an underserved market. For more information, visit www.agoradata.com.

Press Contact:

Shelly Vandeven

1-877-592-4672

SOURCE Agora Data, Inc.