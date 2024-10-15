ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, Inc. , a leading consumer fintech company providing innovative technology, capital solutions, and advanced loan performance analytics for the subprime to non-prime market, has closed a $12 million transaction for Road Auto Finance, an indirect auto finance company. This forward-thinking transaction combines traditional refinancing structures with ongoing forward-flow arrangements, proving how finance companies can shift into an expansion mode by leveraging capital access and advanced analytics powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology.

Agora Data Funds Road Auto Finance in Forward-Thinking Transaction

"Agora is a dependable strategic partner offering Road Auto Finance a distinct advantage through cutting-edge technology and comprehensive capital resources for us to serve both independent and franchise dealers better," said Adam Kaminsky, Owner of Road Auto Finance. "Agora's seamless liquidity solutions and responsive support have quickly and significantly increased our credit capacity, enabling us to meet our expanding capital requirements and accelerate growth plans."

"Agora fills a significant void for companies with less than $250 million auto loan portfolios. We provide consumer finance companies with the borrowing power up to $100 million without personal guarantees or diluting ownership with equity raises," said Sharon Mancero, Managing Director and Group Head of Financial Institutions Group at Agora Data. "Our collaborative approach equips businesses with the resources they need to secure funding, improve portfolio results, and leverage a wide range of growth solutions to expand their operations and increase profitability safely."

Agora Data is leveling the playing field for consumer finance companies by providing originators the full benefit of structured finance, and artificial intelligence. By delivering seamless liquidity, companies can scale their operations without raising additional equity or operating under restrictive financial covenants. Agora's Financial Institutions Group supports independent consumer finance companies, banks, credit unions, investment firms, insurance companies, and other entities by offering these institutions the capital necessary for portfolio growth, enhanced efficiencies, and increased profitability.

About Road Auto Finance

Road Auto Finance provides automotive financing to consumers through trusted dealer partners. With over 95 years in the auto industry, the company takes a hands-on, practical approach to assessing creditworthiness, helping consumers secure reliable transportation. Located in Savannah, Georgia, Road Auto Finance is dedicated to providing franchise and independent dealers with tailored financing options designed to increase sales and maximize profits quickly and efficiently.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is a leading consumer fintech company revolutionizing financing for the subprime and non-prime markets. Loan originators can secure capital, obtain actionable loan performance data to improve their portfolios, and use a wide range of solutions to grow their businesses safely. Powered by patent pending artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology, loan originators can access real-time data analytics and planning resources to help optimize the performance of their portfolios. Agora Data, with deep roots in automotive, made history by closing the first-ever crowdsourced non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and continues to bring groundbreaking financing solutions to an underserved market. For more information, visit www.agoradata.com or contact us at 1-877-592-4672.

Press Contact

Shelly Vandeven

1-877-592-4672

SOURCE Agora Data, Inc.