Agora Data Sponsors Automotive News' 2024 'Best Dealerships To Work For'

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data , a leading fintech company specializing in delivering technology, capital, and guidance with predictable loan performance and analytics tailored for the subprime automotive sector, is pleased to be a Gold sponsor for the 2024 'Best Dealerships To Work For' annual program and event. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Automotive News on October 10 in Nashville at the Four Seasons Hotel.

"Agora Data is proud to support initiatives that recognize best in class auto dealerships, aligning perfectly with our company values," said Chris Barry, Senior Vice President of Agora Data. "Much like dealerships striving for improvement, Agora is revolutionizing the auto industry with innovative financing solutions that enhance revenue and boost the bottom line. We are thrilled to back one of the industry's most prestigious honors awarded to auto dealers based on employee job satisfaction and workplace culture."

"The 'Best Dealerships To Work For' program continues to recognize dealerships who are doing things right and creating cultures that make employees proud to be a part of them," said Jamie Butters, Executive Editor of Automotive News. "This year, we have expanded the number of categories and will be honoring 150 dealerships, including rural, single-point and family-friendly dealerships. The October 10 gala concludes with the announcement of the #1 Best Dealership To Work For. It's going to be a blast!"

For the 13th year, Automotive News will honor those dealerships that create a positive work environment for their employees, including addressing industry challenges, work-life balance, building flexibility, and preparing for the future. Automotive News enlists the services of Workforce Research Group to assess dealerships. Dealerships take part in a thorough evaluation process to position their dealership as the destination for top-tier automotive retail talent. Dealerships attract and keep the best employees in the business, receive industry-wide comparisons, and use the feedback to elevate and transform their working environment. Workforce Research Group ranks dealerships based on employee and management feedback. Program details are available at https://bestdealershipstoworkfor.com/

Agora Data, Inc. is an automotive industry fintech revolutionizing financing for dealers and finance companies. Auto dealerships can secure affordable capital to build their own non-prime captive finance companies, obtain actionable loan performance data to improve their lending portfolios and use a wide range of solutions to grow their business safely. Powered by patent pending artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, auto dealers and finance companies can access real-time data analytics and planning resources to help optimize the performance of their portfolios. Agora Data made history by closing the first-ever crowdsourced non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and continually brings groundbreaking financing solutions to an underserved market. For more information, visit www.agoradata.com .

