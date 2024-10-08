Agora Data Unveils Financial Institutions Group

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, Inc. , a leading consumer fintech company providing innovative technology, capital solutions, and advanced loan performance analytics, has announced the formation of its new Financial Institutions Group. This new division is tailored to serve finance companies that specialize in addressing the needs of the subprime to non-prime market. More specifically, the division supports independent consumer finance companies, banks, credit unions, investment firms, insurance companies, and other entities by offering these institutions the capital necessary for portfolio growth, enhanced efficiencies, and increased profitability. By integrating traditional refinancing structures with ongoing forward flow arrangements, Agora's new group delivers seamless liquidity, enabling companies to scale their operations without having to raise additional equity or operate under restrictive financial covenants.

"Agora Data has recognized the need to level the playing field for consumer finance companies by providing them with the technology and capital to regain their competitive edge. We facilitate this by delivering innovative financing solutions with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) underwriting and servicing tools to better serve credit-challenged consumers," said Sharon Mancero, Managing Director, Group Head – Financial Institutions Group. "By helping financial institutions operate more efficiently and profitably, we're aligning good business practices with meaningful community impact. With enhanced technology, expanded capital options, and increased funding capacity, our targeted customer base can better compete."

"Agora Data has assembled a powerhouse team of structured finance experts drawn from leading national banks with over three decades of experience, creating an entrepreneurial environment that challenges the status quo and drives innovation across the industry," said Steve Burke, CEO of Agora Data. "We take pride in delivering strategies that fuel mutual growth and success. By expanding services, sharing resources, and opening new market opportunities, we are transforming the industry. Our collaborative approach ensures that we continue to break new ground and redefine what's possible in consumer finance."

Agora Data offers financial institutions access to abundant and affordable capital while maintaining the full benefit of the valuable assets they originate. By offering off-balance sheet, non-recourse credit facilities without the restrictive covenants historically required, Agora facilitates businesses' access to capital markets enabling growth and long-term financial stability.

Agora's Financial Institutions Group Team:

Sharon Mancero – Managing Director, Group Head

Bill Laird – Managing Director, Risk Management and Operations

Loren Love –Managing Director, Operations, Reporting and Analytics

Jim Bass – Managing Director, Strategic Markets

Mark Sena – Director, Operations and Analytics

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is a leading consumer fintech company revolutionizing financing for the subprime and non-prime market. Loan originators can secure capital, obtain actionable loan performance data to improve their portfolios, and use a wide range of solutions to grow their business safely. Powered by patent pending artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology, loan originators can access real-time data analytics and planning resources to help optimize the performance of their portfolios. Agora Data, with deep roots in automotive, made history by closing the first-ever crowdsourced non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and continues to bring groundbreaking financing solutions to an underserved market. For more information, visit www.agoradata.com or contact us at 1-877-592-4672.

