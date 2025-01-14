ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, a leading fintech company specializing in delivering technology, capital, and analytics for the subprime automotive sector, is pleased to welcome Jeremy Beck as Vice President of Sales Strategy. A proven automotive executive, Jeremy boasts a strong track record in strategic planning, process optimization, and enhancing dealer growth. His innovative leadership significantly supports Agora's mission of helping dealers sell more cars and build wealth.

Agora Data Welcomes Auto Industry Expert Jeremy Beck as VP of Sales Strategy

"Jeremy is a great advocate for the used car industry. We wish him all the best in his new role and look forward to collaborating with him and Agora on various national and state initiatives," remarked Jeff Martin, CEO of National Independent Automobile Dealer Association (NIADA).

Chris Barry, Senior Vice President of Agora, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to our team. His vision, leadership, and extensive automotive industry knowledge will be instrumental for dealers to achieve even greater success."

"Joining Agora is an incredible opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the automotive industry. I'm excited to help dealers drive sales, build wealth, and unlock their full potential. My industry experience and dealer background allow me to offer valuable insights and make a significant impact," said Jeremy.

Jeremy Beck, MPFS, brings a wealth of experience in dealer development, most recently from his role at NIADA. His career spans a variety of roles with APCO Holdings, GWC Warranty and Ally Financial. 15 years of his career has been spent in leadership positions at dealerships including franchise and independent. Throughout his career, Jeremy has demonstrated expertise in leadership, training, and optimizing productivity. As a skilled instructional designer and program developer, Jeremy has mentored high-performing teams and fostered collaboration through his strong interpersonal and presentation skills. A recognized influencer, he inspires positive change and identifies opportunities that drive profitability. Jeremy's fintech and dealership expertise, combined with professional certifications and passion for strategic business solutions, make him an invaluable asset to the auto industry and Agora Data.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is a leading consumer fintech company revolutionizing financing for the subprime and non-prime market. Loan originators can secure capital, obtain actionable loan performance data to improve their portfolios, and use a wide range of solutions to grow their business safely. Powered by patent pending artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology, loan originators can access real-time data analytics and planning resources to help improve the performance of their portfolios. Agora Data, with deep roots in automotive, made history by closing the first-ever asset pooled non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and continues to bring groundbreaking financing solutions to an underserved market. For more information, visit www.agoradata.com or contact us at 1 -877-592-4672.

