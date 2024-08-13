Agora Data's Chad Stilwell Named Tech Titans Finalist for Emerging Company CIO/CTO Award

ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data's Chad Stilwell has been named a finalist in the Emerging Company CIO/CTO category of the 2024 Annual Tech Titans Awards presented by University of Texas at Dallas. The awards will be announced on September 20th at the annual awards presentation at the Renaissance Addison Hotel from 5 – 9 pm.

Tech Titans annually recognizes individuals and companies from North Texas for their excellence and achievement in technology. The finalists are people who are transforming the high-tech industry through innovation and giving companies that competitive edge in North Texas and around the world.

"Tech Titans congratulates Chad Stilwell on being named a finalist for this year's awards," said Paul Bendel, Executive Director of Tech Titans. "Agora Data is among a group of companies that went through a rigorous review by the Tech Titans Awards Judges to this point of being named a finalist. We look forward to announcing the award recipients and celebrating their achievement as well as the achievements of all our finalists at this year's awards presentation."

As CTO of Agora Data, Chad leads all development, data science, artificial intelligence (AI), modeling, and analytics initiatives. Under his leadership, Agora has pioneered significant technological breakthroughs in the auto finance industry. Chad co-architected a patent-pending application for the first-ever business modeling specifically designed for the non-prime market segment. This innovative technology leverages AI and predictive analytics to forecast future performance of non-prime consumer loans with remarkable accuracy.

"We are immensely proud of Chad and the numerous achievements at Agora in developing AI-driven solutions that deliver unparalleled transparency and reliability in the non-prime auto finance sector," said Steve Burke, CEO of Agora Data, Inc. "Our real-time data insights and predictive modeling empower car dealers and finance companies to optimize their loan portfolios, mitigate risks, and secure affordable capital. Under Chad's leadership, these advancements are revolutionizing the auto finance industry, supporting credit-challenged consumers, and fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem."

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is an automotive industry fintech revolutionizing financing for car dealers and finance companies. Car dealerships can secure affordable capital to build their own non-prime captive finance company, obtain actionable loan performance data to improve their lending portfolios and use a wide range of solutions to grow their business safely. Powered by patent pending artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, car dealers can access real-time data analytics and planning resources to help optimize the performance of their portfolios. Agora Data made history by closing the first-ever crowdsourced non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and continues to bring groundbreaking financing solutions to an underserved market. For more information, visit www.agoradata.com or contact us at 1-877-592-4672.

About Tech Titans

Tech Titans: the Technology Association for North Texas is the largest technology trade association in Texas with 200 member companies from across the region. From start-up companies to major corporations, Tech Titans members collaborate to create the innovation and business opportunities that help technology companies thrive in North Texas. As part of its goals, Tech Titans is active in:

Cultivating a technology community of companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and students.

Growing future tech leaders with its talent and workforce development initiative.

Advocating technology's advancement in governmental arenas,

Connecting people and inspiring innovative ideas through its programs and special interest forums.

For more information, please visit www.techtitans.org .

