Agora Data's CTO Chad Stilwell Named to 40 Under 40 for Subprime Finance Innovation

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, Inc. , a leading consumer fintech company providing innovative technology, capital solutions, and advanced loan performance analytics for the subprime to non-prime market, is pleased to announce that Chief Technology Officer, Chad Stilwell, made the 2024 '40 Under 40' list. Chad, who is being honored, is highlighted in the October edition of Auto Remarketing and will also be acknowledged at Used Car Week, taking place from November 18 to 21 at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"Our Agora family is proud to see Chad recognized for his exceptional contributions to subprime finance innovation," said Steve Burke, CEO of Agora Data. "His dedication to innovation and his problem-solving mindset has been crucial to our achievements and the advancement of technology in the consumer finance sector. Chad's work reflects Agora's mission of empowering loan originators, and we look forward to seeing his ongoing influence and leadership in today's rapidly evolving, technology-driven environment.

"I'm truly honored to share this recognition with the incredible team at Agora Data, whose hard work and dedication make achievements like this possible," said Chad Stilwell, CTO of Agora Data. "Our dynamic culture fosters agility and adaptability, creating a solid foundation for continuous innovation. I'm excited about the future of the auto industry and the opportunities that lie ahead."

With over 20 years in tech and fintech, Chad Stilwell has made a significant impact in auto finance. As CTO of Agora Data, he has spearheaded the creation of an AI platform that helps lenders enhance loan performance and manage risk, offering a robust toolkit for loan origination, performance and management. This innovation is transforming consumer finance by improving loan processes, accessibility, and efficiency, enabling lenders to make strategic decisions and drive growth.

Chad's work inspires other tech leaders to pursue transformative solutions, highlighting the impact of strategic technology on business success. His influence is further solidified by his inclusion in this year's 40 Under 40 list, highlighting the value of a data-driven approach in today's tech-focused world. Chad also received the 2024 Tech Titans Emerging CIO/CTO award, recognizing his leadership and innovation.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is a leading consumer fintech company revolutionizing financing for the subprime and non-prime markets. Loan originators can secure capital, obtain actionable loan performance data to improve their portfolios, and use a wide range of solutions to grow their businesses safely. Powered by patent pending artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology, loan originators can access real-time data analytics and planning resources to help optimize the performance of their portfolios. Agora Data, with deep roots in automotive, made history by closing the first-ever crowdsourced non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and continues to bring groundbreaking financing solutions to an underserved market. For more information, visit www.agoradata.com or contact us at 1-877-592-4672.

