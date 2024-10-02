Agora Data's Kelli Smith Recognized as Women in Auto Finance

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, Inc. , a leading consumer fintech company providing innovative technology, capital solutions, and advanced loan performance analytics, has announced the selection of Kelli Smith, Director of Operations, to the 2024 list of Women In Auto Finance by Auto Fin Journal. As an honoree Kelli is featured in the September issue of Auto Fin Journal and will be recognized on November 20 during Used Car Week, which is being held at the Westin Kierland in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"Kelli leads our operations, driving innovation and making sure everything aligns with Agora's vision through technology and teamwork," said Matt Burke, C0O of Agora Data. "She drives efficiency and strategic direction in our operations, collaborating closely with executives and her team to reach company goals. Her dedication to excellence and improvement makes her a deserving recipient of the Women in Auto Finance 2024 award."

"I've been fortunate to work for some outstanding companies in our industry, and that experience has brought me to the most rewarding and fulfilling role of my career at Agora Data, where creativity and dedication lead to transformative outcomes for our dealer partners and the industry as a whole," said Kelli Smith, Director of Operations. "Every department shares a passionate, unified vision of pushing boundaries and delivering results. Our success speaks to the dedication of our entire team, and seeing our ideas and hard work turn into results is incredibly gratifying. I'm fortunate to experience so much fulfillment and enjoyment in my career, and I'm truly honored to be recognized in this year's Women in Auto Finance list."

Kelli Smith, Director of Operations, joined Agora Data in 2022 leveraging over 20 years of previous finance experience from Santander and Capital One Auto Finance. Kelli reports to Matt Burke, COO, and is responsible for driving efficiency and strategic direction within Agora Data's operations division. Kelli collaborates closely with executives to achieve company goals. Under her leadership, she ensures alignment with Agora's vision through technical advancement and cross-departmental integration.

Used Car Week, taking place November 18 – 21 at the Westin Kierland in Scottsdale Arizona, will host award programs recognizing top professionals across the used-car industry. One highlight is the Women in Auto Finance, showcasing influential leaders who excel in areas like operations, accounting, computer science and law. These leaders hold key positions at their companies, offering vital guidance and delivering exceptional results.

Agora Data, Inc. is a leading consumer fintech company revolutionizing financing for the subprime and non-prime market. Loan originators can secure capital, obtain actionable loan performance data to improve their portfolios, and use a wide range of solutions to grow their business safely. Powered by patent pending artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology, loan originators can access real-time data analytics and planning resources to help optimize the performance of their portfolios. Agora Data, with deep roots in automotive, made history by closing the first-ever crowdsourced non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and continues to bring groundbreaking financing solutions to an underserved market. For more information, visit www.agoradata.com or contact us at 1-877-592-4672.

