Agora Introduces New Agora Chat SDK For Developers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement (RTE) APIs, today announces the global availability of Agora Chat, a powerful new SDK which makes it easy for developers to rapidly embed real-time in-app chat into their web and native apps; providing an immersive experience which keeps their users more connected, informed and engaged. The launch of Agora Chat coincides with the start of Agora's flagship event RTE2022 , the world's largest conference exploring RTE technologies.

From social, to education, to gaming, to retail, to telehealth, to the future of work and beyond - there are a significant and growing number of use cases which require real-time audio and video, as well as real-time in-app Chat, and our customers need a solution for both. Agora Chat delivers the same broad developer platform support as Agora's Audio and Video Calling SDKs, so developers can get to market quickly leveraging their platforms of choice.

"Agora Chat has been in development for quite some time, and we're excited to finally make it available for developers to use in applications," said Tony Zhao, Agora's CEO. "We know their users will love its features and look forward to seeing all of the innovative ways that developers utilize it."

"Agora Chat has been a core part of our mobile solution, enabling sales specialists to quickly respond to customer requests regardless of the communication channel," said Julio Fiallos, CEO of Leveraged. "The quality and support from Agora Chat allows for a fast, smooth user experience that has opened up an attractive revenue potential we want to capitalize on."

Agora Chat provides the following features:

Rich media messaging - Supports emojis, GPS location, structured messages, push notifications, and rich-media files with auto-generated thumbnails .

Please access our website here to learn more about Agora Chat.

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

