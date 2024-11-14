Agora Launches Smart Questionnaire to Simplify the Onboarding and Subscription Process For Real Estate Investors

The new tool converts complex signature documents into personalized, interactive, and simple questionnaires.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, a leading real estate investment management platform with offices in New York City and Tel Aviv, is announcing the launch of its Smart Questionnaire . This tool is designed to help real estate LPs complete subscription agreements, and ultimately empower GPs to raise capital faster. Agora's Smart Questionnaire reduces the complexity of the subscription process, helping convert complex signature documents into simple, personalized interactive questionnaires.

What the Smart Questionnaire does:

Transforms Complex Documents: Converts subscription documents into simple, interactive questionnaires that investors can complete with ease.

Personalizes Content for Investors: Allows GPs to create interactive, pre-filled questionnaires that are simple and efficient for LPs to complete.

Facilitates Seamless Collaboration: Supports multi-user input, allowing LPs, GPs, family offices, and others to complete sections collaboratively.

Supports Efficient Revisions: Allows investors to correct only the necessary fields without redoing the entire form, minimizing back-and-forth.

: Allows investors to correct only the necessary fields without redoing the entire form, minimizing back-and-forth. Streamlines Key Processes: Simplifies creation and completion of subscription agreements, operating agreements, and limited partnership agreements, making onboarding faster and more user-friendly.

"Agora has cracked the code for investor onboarding with our Smart Questionnaire. The tool turns complex subscription agreements into digital, interactive questionnaires that investors can complete in a few clicks," stated Lior Dolinski, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Agora. "This solution not only simplifies the process for investors but also enhances collaboration between LPs and GPs, creating a smoother, more efficient experience for real estate investment firms."

Agora's Smart Questionnaire offers the opportunity to enhance investors' experiences with personalized workflows, simplify and speed up onboarding and investor commitments, and make for easier collaboration – similar to many of its other tools designed specifically for real estate professionals. Further, the launch of the Smart Questionnaire comes shortly after the launch of Agora's Report Builder , a first-of-its-kind tool that helps real estate professionals create custom reports for clients, such as distribution notices, quarterly reports, and more, and is similar to website-building tools such as Wix or Squarespace, incorporating drag-and-drop functionality and dynamic fields. Additionally, Agora also launched its Waterfall Tool , which helps professionals navigate waterfall distributions – a method of allocating capital gains or returns among investors.

About Agora:

Agora, a fintech and SaaS company based in New York City and Tel Aviv, offers an innovative real estate investment management platform designed for modern real estate investment businesses. This comprehensive software solution combines technology, automation, and real estate expertise to streamline investment management. Agora transforms how firms raise and preserve capital, delivering a seamless, efficient experience for both managers and investors by automating back-office tasks, enhancing investor satisfaction, and providing advanced tools to optimize operational efficiency. Core services include investor portals, CRMs, data rooms, automated investor onboarding, and expert CPA for bookkeeping and tax management, giving clients comprehensive control over their financial operations. Additionally, Agora delivers powerful data insights, enabling clients to make informed, data-driven decisions across a wide range of asset classes, including multifamily, residential, industrial, office, agriculture, and debt and equity funds.

