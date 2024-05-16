Agora Secures $34M Series B Funding to Drive Growth and Transform Real Estate Investment Management

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, a leading innovator in real estate investment management solutions, announced today the successful completion of its $34 million Series B funding round, led by Israel-based growth fund Qumra Capital, along with Insight Partners and Aleph. The investment will enable Agora to accelerate its expansion efforts and further enhance its innovative product offerings.

"We are thrilled to secure this significant investment, which is a testament to the strength of our platform and the promise it holds for reinvigorating the real estate investment industry," stated Bar Mor, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Agora. "This funding will empower us to expand our company, allocate resources towards research and development, particularly in operational and financial services such as payments, tax, IRA investments, and liquidity solutions, and continue building the best real estate investment experience in the market."

Agora offers a comprehensive solution for real estate professionals, catering to their investment management needs. The company delivers value to its customers by providing the necessary tools to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and deliver exceptional experiences to its clients. From optimizing investor relations to automating reporting and streamlining fundraising processes, Agora's solutions are meticulously crafted to address the diverse needs of modern real estate investment businesses. Agora helps real estate firms globally manage over 70,000 investors and $150B AUM [assets under management] across every single asset class and their co-founders, Bar Mor, Lior Dolinski and Noam Kahan, have a strong background in real estate, creating a unique understanding of their customers and the business.

The company achieved remarkable milestones and growth despite a highly challenging environment for the tech and real estate industries, showing the indispensable value of Agora's solutions in the sector and growing its revenue three-fold year-over-year. Its commitment to providing a comprehensive solution for investment management led to the launch of tech-enabled financial services, including expert tax, bookkeeping, and international money transfer services. While Agora presently operates predominantly in North America, Europe, and Israel, the company is poised to broaden its presence to additional markets, including Central and South America and Australia.

"Agora's visionary approach, exceptional leadership, and market expertise, combined with their transformative solutions, have significantly reshaped the real estate investment landscape," stated Sivan Shamri Dahan, Managing Partner at Qumra Capital. "Having followed their progress over the past couple of years, we're particularly excited to lead this funding round as we believe in Agora's potential to become the industry's standard. Agora represents the new generation of startups that grew rapidly but efficiently during the global downturn and are now ready for their next massive expansion phase. With their track record of execution and dedication, Agora is well-positioned for remarkable growth and continued success as they expand their SaaS solution into new markets and services."

"Agora's strong momentum since our investment comes on the backs of their continued international expansion and launch of new, differentiated products and services," said Jon Rosenbaum, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "This is all enabled by the team's deep understanding of the pain points facing real estate developers and investors. We're excited to double down on our partnership with Agora."

Agora's success story is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and ability to adapt to changing market conditions. With the new funding, Agora is poised to continue its impressive growth trajectory, continuing to redefine the real estate investment management landscape.

About Agora:

Agora is a comprehensive software solution that utilizes technology, automation, and real estate expertise to streamline investment management. Based in NYC and Tel Aviv, Agora is a fintech/SaaS company dedicated to helping real estate firms raise and preserve capital. By automating back-office processes, enhancing investor satisfaction, and offering advanced operational tools, Agora empowers clients to optimize efficiency. Trusted by top real estate firms like Decron Properties, Beachwold, and Electra America, Agora is revolutionizing the industry. Learn more at agorareal.com.

About Qumra:

Qumra Capital is a leading Israeli late-stage fund, focused on investments in fast-growing technology companies, aiming at transforming start-ups into global leaders in their field. With over $1 billion in assets under management, Qumra has proven expertise in methodically growing a portfolio of strong-performing companies.

Founded in 2014, Qumra Capital boasts a stellar record of backing companies that have achieved global success. Its portfolio includes a diverse range of industry leaders spanning various sectors, such as JFrog, Fiverr, Riskified (RSKD), AppsFlyer, Minute Media, Simply, Augury and more.

About Insight Partners:

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and internet startup and scaleup companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2023, the firm has over $80 billion in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

