Agora Systems Named an Official Partner of Independent Electrical Contractors of Florida West Coast

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Electrical Contractors Florida West Coast Chapter (IECFWCC) today announced that Agora Systems has become an official partner to offer materials procurement software to IECFWCC members. Using Agora, IECFWCC members can manage and automate their materials procurement process by bringing their field, office, warehouse, and suppliers onto one collaborative platform.

"With Agora, we no longer have to deal with handwritten field requisitions. It's so easy to process a requisition into a purchase order that we've shortened the process from 1-2 hours per PO to as little as 5 minutes." said Dan Harrison, President of D&S Electrical Technologies, a member of IECFWCC.

Using Agora, field teams create and submit real-time requisitions to the office using an Amazon-like ordering application on their mobile devices. Once received in the office, purchasing agents can source the best materials prices from multiple suppliers, issue purchase orders, sync order information with accounting systems, and provide the field with real-time delivery updates.

"Our goal is to bring IECFWCC members the best tools, solutions, and technology that strengthen and grow their businesses. Agora's industry-best materials procurement software does just that," said Executive Director of IECFWCC, Natasha Sherwood. "They've been helping electrical contractors across the country save money on every PO and reduce the time their teams spend on managing materials. We're excited to announce them as an official IECFWC partner."

Co-Founder and CEO of Agora Systems, Maria Rioumine said, "Our platform allows electrical contractors to eliminate procurement inefficiencies using easy-to-use technology. It enables them to do what they do best, which is build. We're honored to be selected as partner of IECFWC and help their members streamline their materials procurement process."

IEC Florida West Coast members can learn more about Agora's materials management platform at www.helloagora.com.

About Agora Systems:

Agora Systems is a materials procurement platform built exclusively for electrical contractors to reduce overhead costs and increase labor productivity. The platform brings the field, office, warehouse, accounting teams, and suppliers, onto one digital collaborative platform, allowing electrical contractors to create requisitions, issue purchase orders, and track invoices and deliveries instantaneously.

About Independent Electrical Contractors Florida West Coast:

IEC Florida West Coast Chapter (IECFWCC) represents the electrical contracting industry, providing a wide of range of resources including apprenticeship programming, workforce recruiting, manpower sharing, and the education and training necessary to keep up with the advancements in the electrical contracting industry. Representing contractors with two employees to more than five-hundred employees, IECFWCC provides a unified voice in the industry and acts as a legislative and regulatory watchdog – attending legislative sessions, meeting with elected officials, advocating for the needs of merit based electrical contractors, and keeping members up to date with alerts and information on new regulations.

