Agora Systems Named an Official Partner of Independent Electrical Contractors of Rocky Mountain

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM) today announced that Agora Systems has become an official partner to offer materials purchasing and management software to IECRM members. Leveraging Agora, IECRM members can streamline their materials purchasing and management process by bringing their field, office, warehouse, accounting teams, and suppliers, onto one collaboration platform.

The platform allows contractors to reduce overhead costs, increase field productivity, and save money on their materials. "Using Agora, we were able to catch over $1,200 in billing errors from our suppliers in just the last four weeks. We also shortened our material ordering process by 90%," said Zach Ratner of B.A.R. Electric Co, an electrical contractor member of IECRM.

CEO of IECRM, Marilyn Akers Stansbury said, "It is our priority to bring innovation and technology solutions to IEC Rocky Mountain (IECRM) members in ways that help advance and grow our contractors' businesses and the industry. The Agora platform has proven to help electrical contractors reduce overhead costs, increase field productivity, and streamline the materials purchasing and management process. We are excited to welcome them as an industry partner and bring awareness of their platform to our members."

With Agora, office teams receive easy-to-read digital requisitions submitted from the field using a familiar Amazon-like ordering mobile application. In real-time, purchasing agents can source the best materials prices from multiple suppliers, issue purchase orders, sync order information with accounting systems, and provide the field with real-time delivery updates.

"We're excited and honored to be an official partner of IECRM and help their members grow their businesses through Agora's innovative digital materials and purchasing platform," said Maria Rioumine, Agora's CEO and Co-Founder.

IEC Rocky Mountain members can learn more about Agora's materials management platform at www.helloagora.com.

About Agora Systems:

Agora Systems is a materials procurement platform built exclusively for electrical contractors to reduce overhead costs and increase labor productivity. The platform brings the field, office, warehouse, accounting teams, and suppliers, onto one collaborative platform, allowing contractors to create requisitions, issue purchase orders, and track invoices and deliveries instantaneously.

About Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain:

Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM) is a trade association representing the electrical contracting and renewable energy industry and a four-year apprenticeship training program that prepares the next-generation of electricians. With more than 250 member companies and 2000 apprentices, IECRM is the largest US DOL Registered Apprenticeship program in Colorado and the largest IEC electrical training program provider in the U.S.

