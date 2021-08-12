Agora Transforms Live Gaming with Real-Time Engagement Through Partnership with De Kabeza

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced a partnership with live mobile game company De Kabeza to bring real-time engagement (RTE) to their platform. The collaboration seamlessly integrates Agora's voice, video, messaging, and interactive live streaming technology into the company's production tools.

Through the partnership, De Kabeza empowers its customers, like Sorteos Tec which runs lottery games to raise money for university scholarships, to create new, engaging experiences and attract new audiences. The partnership is creating an exciting and innovative experience that makes the viewers, at home, an integral part of the gaming experience.

"We're thrilled to bring the power of real-time engagement to De Kabeza's innovative gaming platforms," said Reggie Yativ, CRO and COO at Agora. "This partnership is enabling the shift toward virtual experiences globally and creating exciting and innovative experiences that make viewers, at home, an integral part of live events. The opportunity to bring our low latency audio and video solutions to the live games occurring on De Kabeza's platform is exciting and we look forward to continuing to change the live gaming and trivia space through a more interactive gaming experience."

De Kabeza tapped Agora's technology in January of 2021 to continue to improve their platform and provide an engaging experience for its users. Video and audio quality are integral to De Kabeza's platform, and since adopting Agora's best-in-class RTE capabilities, the gaming platform is seeing significant improvements from its partners on the overall quality in those areas. Additionally, De Kabeza has added a handful of new features to their platform like separate audio and video stream, smooth regression based on connection quality, and more cost-friendly payment plans.

Inspired by creating meaningful interactions between audience and host, De Kabeza's mission is to bring people together through engaging games. Agora's technology seamlessly embeds into their platform, which creates a low-latency experience that enables De Kabeza's clients to have real-time experiences via two-way communications between the host and viewers, putting the audience front and center to create a deeper and more meaningful experience.

"After partnering with Agora, it feels like we have five more brilliant team members on a mission to transform virtual live gaming and trivia," said Alana Kalin, CEO of De Kabeza. "Whether it's solving technical challenges, building new features, or thinking about our value proposition, Agora's support and platform have been invaluable. Especially considering the opportunities and challenges faced over the past year, we're thrilled to call Agora a valuable partner."

Like other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic transformed both the lottery and live gaming space. One of De Kabeza's customers, Sorteos Tec, had to reimagine their live event experience as a result. With the typical online draw events relying on physical ticket sales and an in-person experience, the lottery needed a way to draw their existing consumers, as well as captivating the younger audience through an interactive event experience that the viewers can enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

"In the wake of the pandemic, we wanted to create an experience for our viewers that matched the one they were used to at our typical draw broadcasts, we had an infrastructure and live transmission capabilities developed and it was necessary to take advantage of them" said Elías Fernández, Marketing and Communications Director at Sorteos Tec. "With De Kabeza's low latency, real-time engagement platform powered by Agora, we are able to incorporate video and provide a truly unique and engaging experience for our viewers as they see their impact instantly on our live streams from the comfort of their couch."

During Sorteos Tec's inaugural ¿Te la sabes? El desafío event that took place in July, the company saw 9,300 registrants for a game that lasted 23 minutes. 97% of players reported they're excited to participate in the next game.

For more information about Agora and how real-time engagement can impact your business, visit: www.agora.io.

About Agora

Agora is a Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

About De Kabeza Trivia

De Kabeza is a live gaming self-service (Saas) platform. Founded to make engagement more interactive, fun and meaningful, De Kabeza's tools allow their partners like Coca-Cola, Sorteos Tec, PayPal and On Deck, to generate 15+ of undivided attention per game. De Kabeza is web based and empowers their partners to easily create and launch their own live games; players participate in the action simply by clicking on a link.

About Sorteos Tec

Founded in 1947, Sorteos Tec is the biggest university lottery in México. Sorteos Tec's mission is to transform the lives of thousands of talented young people, through the "Líderes del Mañana" program, which grants them a full scholarship to study at Tec de Monterrey, while also changing the lives of their lottery winners with millions of dollars in prizes.

