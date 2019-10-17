Agora.io Partners with Global IT Provider Stefanini to Expand Live Video Solutions in Europe, Brazil

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora.io , the leading voice, video, and live interactive streaming platform, today announced a partnership with Stefanini , a $1B global IT provider, to expand its reach in Europe and Brazil. As a strategic partner in the two regions, Stefanini will give its current and future customers access to cutting-edge real-time video solutions powered by Agora's global real-time communications (RTC) network.

For more than 30 years, Stefanini has helped companies around the world undergo digital transformation through its broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns, and artificial intelligence services. By adding Agora's live video capabilities to its offerings, Stefanini will give its customers the ability to implement real-time engagement solutions into their existing web, mobile, desktop, and IoT experiences.

"Our mission at Stefanini is to guide our customers through their digital transformation journeys, disrupting and converting new ideas into bespoke, actionable business realities," said Farlei Kothe, CEO EMEA at Stefanini. "We are proud to work with a wide range of partners in order to meet all of our customer needs and now, thanks to our new partnership with Agora, the ability to offer real-time video solutions is sure to be a vital asset to our work."

To help customers implement Agora's live video solutions, Stefanini will employ a dedicated developer team focused on the emerging live video market. Members will be trained as 'Agora Experts' and serve as an extension of Agora's team to help customers with the integration process. As part of the Agora Partner Program, Stefanini will receive technical training and support, access to a vast library of resources, priority access to product roadmaps, and lucrative revenue share.

In the five years since its launch, Agora has helped customers in over 100 countries and over 200,000 developers embed real-time engagement and communications solutions into their applications and platforms. By working with local partners like Stefanini, Agora aims to reach a plethora of new customers who want to create new channels for communication and increase engagement among their users and customers.



"Stefanini is a highly influential IT provider in two of our key markets, Europe and Brazil, so we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with such an innovative company that is a true leader in the space," said Reggie Yativ, COO & CRO at Agora.io. "As we aggressively expand our services and solutions globally, we look forward to partnering with many exceptional organizations that share our vision for a more connected world through real-time engagement and innovation."

The underlying technology at the core of the new partnership is Agora's Voice & Video SDK, which allows developers to embed crystal-clear and real-time video conferencing and interactive streaming into any application. The partnership allows Stefanini and its customers to tap into Agora's network of 200 globally distributed data centers and proprietary Software-Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN™) to connect users globally via high-quality, real-time video communications.

About Agora.io

Founded in 2014, Agora.io is a global company with offices in Santa Clara, London, Bangalore, and Shanghai and customers in over 100 countries. Agora.io offers a real-time engagement platform-as-a-service that allows developers to easily embed voice, video, interactive streaming, and messaging for any mobile, web or desktop application and go live globally in a matter of days.

With over 20 billion minutes of monthly usage on their network, Agora.io is trusted by developers and business managers and powers live streaming and video interaction for leading social and enterprise brands across the globe, with use cases in a wide variety of industries such as social, gaming, workflow collaboration, enterprise training & branding, e-commerce, healthcare and more. Agora.io services are backed by an SLA, priced very competitively, and GDPR compliant.



The Agora.io platform is powered by the Software Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN™), a global delivery network of 200 data centers. SD-RTN™ dynamically manages the routing of voice and video to overcome severe packet loss incidents and enables seamless, uninterrupted, high-quality real-time streaming delivery across the globe, even in the most remote locations and emerging markets.

About Stefanini

Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

