Agora.io Thinks Inside the Box with New Integrated Video Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BoxWorks 2019 -- Agora.io , the leading voice, video and live interactive streaming platform, today announced its integration with Box , a leader in cloud content management, to integrate video conferencing within the Box workflow.

The integration allows Box users around the world to collaborate with real-time video and voice in a whole new way without the need for a third-party video conferencing service. Agora is a sponsor of BoxWorks 2019 , Box's annual conference in San Francisco on October 3-4, and will be providing a demo of the integration on October 3rd inside the Partner Pavilion on Level 1 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The Agora integration in Box is a free reference application using the Agora SDK, that showcases the power of having a fully customizable video solution. These unique features include:

The ability to initiate a video call while viewing and working on shared content

Transcribe and record the conversations directly inside your Box account

The transcription service is powered by IBM Watson through the Box Skills Kit . Box Skills provides a voice transcription service utilizing natural language processing (NLP) to collect and store each conversation on demand. The kit also predicts conversational keywords to help readers find and access important data discussion points.

"Organizations around the globe are seeing an uptick in the number of remote employees. Our integration with Box will enable distributed workforces to come together and collaborate in real-time, wherever they are in the world," said Reggie Yativ, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer at Agora. "Box revolutionized the way in which teams work together and we're excited to further enhance their solution with real-time video, and to hear how their users reap the benefits of seamless team connectivity."

Among the 70 percent of the global workforce who work remotely at least once per week, 88 percent cite that virtual teamwork is critical to their productivity. With enhanced team connectivity through the Agora solution, remote workforces can communicate and collaborate on any document from anywhere in the world.

Agora will be at BoxWorks 2019 this week. Stop by Booth #S4 for more information on this integration and what it could mean for your business.

About Agora.io

Founded in 2014, Agora.io is a global company with offices in Santa Clara, London, Bangalore, and Shanghai and customers in over 100 countries. Agora.io offers a real-time engagement platform-as-a-service that allows developers to easily embed voice, video, interactive streaming, and messaging for any mobile, web or desktop application and go live globally in a matter of days.

With over 20 billion minutes of monthly usage on our network, Agora.io is trusted by developers and business managers and powers live streaming and video interaction for leading social and enterprise brands across the globe, with use cases in a wide variety of industries such as social, gaming, workflow collaboration, enterprise training & branding, e-commerce, healthcare and more. Agora.io services are backed by an SLA, priced very competitively, and GDPR compliant.

