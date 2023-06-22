Agora's Flexible Classroom Wins EdTech Breakthrough Award

 Agora won "Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year" for its low-code solution designed to scale functionality and engagement for online classrooms, joining Samsung, Lenovo, and other honorees.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced that its Flexible Classroom has won "Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year" at the annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards. This prestigious award for the education industry spotlights innovative solutions and companies that address a true need, solve a complex or critical problem, or seize an opportunity and create or revolutionize a new market or industry.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized for the work we do to ensure everyone has access to the technology they need to receive a proper education," said Tony Zhao, founder and CEO of Agora. "Flexible Classroom allows anyone, regardless of socio-economic background, network infrastructure of the region they live in, or device, to have quality interaction with teachers and peers online, and we have seen many great successes out of it."

Agora's Flexible Classroom is a low-code solution that allows users to tap into Agora's real-time engagement technology to rapidly build scalable online classrooms of any size, accessible on any device. Flexible Classroom is easily customizable to fit any brand or business. It can be tailored to give students the feel of their school at home, and educators can toggle the available features and functionality to best suit the needs of those on web, desktop, or mobile. Flexible Classroom is powered by Agora's Real-Time Engagement (RTE) technology that allows students and teachers to interact in real time from anywhere in the world.

Now in its fifth year, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards received over 2,000 nominations and were scored by an expert panel of judges, representing a mix of technical, business, academic and marketing expertise within the industry. Entries were judged based on various criteria, including innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value and impact.

About Agora, Inc.
Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

