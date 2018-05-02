Agore Kiinteistöt Expands its Portfolio by Acquisition of Two Shopping Centers

"We are happy to add Revontuli and Galleria to our portfolio. Both the centers are modern and their attractive retail brands and key commercial locations enable further development with active local management. Agore wants to offer best city center locations and to create comfortable livingrooms and meeting points for the citizens with interesting stores, restaurants and activities", said Maria Söderman, Business Director responsible for Agore's operations.

Agore Kiinteistöt is a real estate investment company established in 2017 and owned by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Första AP-fonden (AP1) and Trevian Asset Management Oy. The company invests in the major growing cities in Finland primarily outside Helsinki area. Agore's focus is especially on retail and office assets located in the hearts of the city centers. Agore has significant resources for further investments enabling a total portfolio size to exceed € 400 million. Agore's operations are managed by Trevian Asset Management.

