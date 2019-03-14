AgPlenus - Evogene's Ag-Chemicals Subsidiary - Announces the Nomination of Three Industry Leaders From the Field of Crop Protection to Its Board of Directors

REHOVOT, Israel, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AgPlenus, a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), designing effective and sustainable crop protection products by leveraging predictive biology, announced today the nomination of leading industry experts from the field of chemical crop protection to its board of directors. The nominated board is expected to support the company in executing its business strategy.

The leaders nominated to AgPlenus' board of directors include :

• Dr. Adrian Percy

Dr. Percy most recently held the position of Head of Research & Development for the Crop Science division of Bayer and member of its Executive Committee. In this position, he had direct responsibility for Bayer's research and development activities in the area of Agriculture, including crop protection chemistry and regulatory affairs. Previously, he had served in various senior management positions in the research and development departments of Rhone Poulenc, Aventis CropScience and Bayer in France, Germany and the United States.

• Robert A. Woods

Robert A. Woods has more than fifty years of experience in the crop protection market in a variety of leadership business positions and held the position of Chairman of Syngenta Corporation, US., following the merger of Novartis Ag and Zeneca Ag to form Syngenta in 2000. Bob currently serves in the position of Chairman of the Board of Marrone Bio Innovations. Through the end of 2018, Bob served as Chair and CEO of Targeted Growth Inc and served for 15 years as a director at Gowan Company LLC.

• Eli Assraf

Eli Assraf is a seasoned executive that served as the CFO of large corporations and serves as a Board member in several leading companies. He led innovative fund raising of hundreds of millions of dollars in Israel and globally and led mergers and acquisitions campaigns globally. Mr. Assraf served as CFO and COO of Makhteshim Agan Industries (presently named Adama) a global leader in the field of generic crop protection products.

These three leaders from the field of crop protection will join Ofer Haviv, who will serve as chairman of AgPlenus' board, in addition to serving as Evogene's President and CEO.

Eran Kosover, AgPlenus CEO said: "We are proud to welcome our new board members, world leading renowned experts in their fields. With their vast experience, we are confident that their addition to our company will support AgPlenus in executing its strategy and significantly contribute to its success."

About AgPlenus Ltd.

AgPlenus is designing effective and sustainable crop protection products by leveraging predictive biology. The Company aims to develop crop protection products: herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and crop enhancers. AgPlenus will continue ongoing collaborations with industry leaders such as BASF and ICL. AgPlenus is a fully owned subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.agplenus.com

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN) is a leading biotechnology company developing novel products for major life science markets through the use of a unique computational predictive biology (CPB) platform incorporating deep scientific understandings and cutting-edge computational technologies. Today, this platform is utilized by the Company and its subsidiaries to discover and develop innovative products in the following areas: ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions and human microbiome-based therapeutics. Each subsidiary or division establishes its product pipeline and go-to-market, as demonstrated in its collaborations with world-leading companies such as BASF, Corteva, Bayer and ICL. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which beyond Evogene's control, including, without limitation, those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the appropriate securities authority. Evogene disclaims any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

Contact:

Nir Zalik

IR/PR Manager

E: IR@evogene.com

T: (+972)-8-931-1963

US Investor Relations

Vivian Cervantes

PCG Advisory

E: vivian@pcgadvisory.com

T: 646-863-6274

SOURCE Evogene

Related Links

http://www.agplenus.com

