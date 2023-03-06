AgPlenus to Attend World Agri-Tech Conference in San Francisco

The World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit has become the annual meeting place for the global agtech ecosystem. Over 2,000 growers, agribusiness leaders, technology pioneers and investors come together to exchange insights, be inspired, and identify future partners.

Investors or analysts attending the conference and wish to meet with the management of AgPlenus, are welcome to contact the AgPlenus team directly or reach out through World Agri-Tech conference channels.

About AgPlenus Ltd.

AgPlenus is a platform company designing effective and sustainable crop protection products. At AgPlenus, we are solving pesticide resistance by infusing the discovery process with predictive biology and artificial intelligence. AgPlenus leverages the ChemPass AI tech-engine, licensed from Evogene, to discover and bring to market effective and sustainable crop protection products. Our target-based approach allows us to reduce risk and increase efficiency, so that we can deliver on our promise to defeat global pesticide resistance. AgPlenus has ongoing collaborations with industry leader such as Corteva. AgPlenus is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd.

For more information, please visit www.agplenus.com

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. Evogene's subsidiaries currently utilize the tech-engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica, ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio, ag-chemicals by AgPlenus, medical cannabis products by Canonic and castor varieties, for the biofuel and other industries, by Casterra.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com

