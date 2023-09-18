AGPROfessionals Makes Steps for Future Growth

News provided by

AGPROfessionals

18 Sep, 2023, 14:27 ET

Karen Gerfen Glueck is named Vice President, Communications and Strategic Planning

GREELEY, Colo., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agriculture development and advocacy firm, AGPROfessionals, is positioning itself for future growth. On August 28th, Karen Gerfen Glueck assumed the role of Vice President, Communications and Strategic Planning.

Continue Reading

Gerfen Glueck is a recognized advocate for agriculture, and a communications, operations, and strategic planning expert. She guided the non-profit agriculture advocacy group, Protect the Harvest's growth to national prominence. Prior to joining Protect the Harvest, Karen spent 20 years working in a variety of roles, from operations and training to communications, marketing, and strategic planning to help grow the largest animal hospital company in the United States, VCA Antech, which is now owned by Mars Animal Health.

"AGPROfessionals has been highly successful going into our 25th year; however, the business environment is changing around us, and we must not only adapt, but lead in our work of advocating for our agricultural clients," said AGPROfessionals founder, Tom Haren. "Karen embodies our AGPRO way. Her unique combination of agricultural and animal welfare advocacy, along with her years of experience and involvement with the groundbreaking growth in the veterinary industry, will help position AGPROfessionals and our valued clients for the future." 

AGPROfessionals is an outcome-focused, full-service, agricultural development and advocacy company, providing a broad spectrum of agricultural services to farmers, investors, and other stakeholders in the agricultural industry across the United States. A professional problem-solving firm, AGPROfessionals focuses on achieving the goals of their agricultural clients and advocating their success.

AGPROfessionals, headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, has team members strategically located in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, and Idaho.

SOURCE AGPROfessionals

