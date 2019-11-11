AGR Dynamics to Unveil End-to-End Retail Solution at NRF 2020

This annual event held by NRF boasts 35,000 attendees, over 600 exhibitors, and representatives from 95 countries. This year, the event is showcasing futuristic tech that will change the way retailers think and go about their business operations. AGR Dynamics is proud to be on the cutting edge of demand and supply chain management software, having recently implemented new machine learning capabilities that will help retailers to optimize their product promotions and improve their demand forecasting. "Retail Dynamics is a game-changer for retailers who need to break free from the complexity of spreadsheet-based planning and we are looking forward to introducing it at one of the Retail industry's best attended shows," says Iain Nicol, Vice President of Merchandising Solutions, AGR Dynamics.

The Planning, Assortment, and Inventory modules within Retail Dynamics offers a no-nonsense, fully integrated and uncomplicated solution to managing you retail process – from high-level department planning through range width and product selection to ordering, allocation, replenishment, in-season monitoring and product end-of-life management.

AGR Dynamics is a demand and supply chain planning specialist with over 170 clients worldwide, specifically in North America, Scandinavia, UK, and France. They have an excellent track record in delivering a simple solution for the complete retail planning process that is cost efficient, easy to adopt, and gives a breadth of integrated function that is unique to the marketplace. To learn more, visit www.agrdynamics.com

