AGRA Capital and Fallingst Technologies announce strategic partnership providing innovative financing approaches to enable needed product development and sales generation for technology companies by leveraging their intellectual property assets

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fallingst Technologies, a leading advisory, asset management and IP valuation services firm and AGRA Capital, a middle-market investment banking advisory group, have entered into key client agreements to help provide IP backed debt financing advisory and valuation services to capitalize next-gen technology companies. Each client financing can range in size from $20 million to over $100 million. The aggregate size of this first tranche of client funding is targeted for $220M.

The two firms believe that their innovative IP-backed debt structures provide more advantageous financing options to those companies in excellent financial condition and in need of alternate asset lending solutions. "We are excited to be working with Fallingst Technologies to provide advisory and valuation services for our IP banking clients. In concert with AGRA's lending partners, these innovative loans will significantly enable our clients to fund needed product development and sales generation in their respective markets" says Brian Hannan, Co-Founder and Partner, AGRA Capital.

"We are grateful for the partnership with AGRA Capital to be the lead IP backed financing advisory and valuation services partner to support AGRA's market engagements". said Joseph K. Hopkins, CEO of Fallingst Technologies. Fallingst's independent valuation services are designed to help innovative companies today take advantage of exciting leveraged financing options that articulate marketability strength and value of their intellectual property assets.

About AGRA Capital Advisors

The veteran principals in AGRA Capital have been successfully involved in IP Finance since 2012 and provide corporate finance and M&A advisory services to small and middle market clients in a variety of industries, with extensive experience in healthcare, intellectual property, technology, energy and natural resources. Jeffrey Ahlholm and Brian Hannan co-founded AGRA and are the Principals of AGRA Capital and are registered representatives of BA Securities, LLC. Securities and Investment Banking Services are offered through BA Securities, LLC Member FINRA, SIPC. AGRA Capital and BA Securities, LLC are separate and unaffiliated entities.

About Fallingst Technologies

Fallingst Technologies LLC is a leading advisory, asset management and IP valuation services firm, and the management services provider of the IPRESTIGE Emerge Fund. The firm, based in Mission Viejo, CA, helps clients use intellectual property assets and related technologies to leverage structured IP-backed non-dilutive financing transactions. Fallingst Technologies has extensive advisory and valuation services experience and knowledge with designing and implementing IP assessment and valuation programs that among other considerations are designed to provide maximum valuation and marketability of IP assets.

To learn more about this venture capital opportunity, please email: [email protected].

