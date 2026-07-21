Agrace Expands Hospice Services into Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Local residents who are in the final months of life have a new choice for high-quality, in-home hospice care. Agrace, the largest Wisconsin-based nonprofit hospice, has expanded west of the Mississippi River for the first time, bringing its services to patients in the city of Dubuque, Iowa.

For nearly 50 years, Agrace Hospice Care has provided compassionate end-of-life care to people of all ages across southern Wisconsin, with its headquarters located in Madison. Now, Dubuque-area residents can also choose Agrace for hospice care that comes to them where they live—in private homes, long-term care facilities or any other place they call home.

Agrace has opened a local office at 300 Main Street in Dubuque, strengthening its commitment to serving patients, families and health care partners in the community.

"This expansion into Dubuque reflects Agrace's ongoing commitment to making compassionate, nonprofit care more accessible to people facing serious illness," said Agrace President and CEO Lynne Sexten. "As the need for end-of-life care continues to grow, we are proud to expand our services across state lines so more families can receive expert care and support close to home."

Dubuque-area Agrace patients will be served by a local care team that includes a hospice physician, registered nurses, CNAs, volunteers and a spiritual & grief counselor.

Anyone can refer a patient for hospice care, including staff of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. A doctor's referral is helpful, but not required before contacting Agrace to ask about services. Medically eligible new patients can be enrolled seven days a week, including holidays. For questions or to request an informational visit, call (563) 220-2330 or visit Agrace.org/Refer.

Founded in Madison, Wisconsin, in 1978, Agrace is a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization dedicated to providing high-quality care and support to people who are seriously ill, dying or grieving. With offices in Dubuque, Iowa, and Madison, Janesville, Baraboo, Dodgeville, Wauwatosa, Watertown and La Crosse, Wisconsin, Agrace serves more than 1,600 patients and clients across the Upper Midwest every day.

Contact: Liz Kopling, AVP, Marketing & Communications

(608) 327-7219

[email protected]





SOURCE Agrace