AGRANA Appoints Palmer Holland as Exclusive Distribution Partner

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGRANA Sales & Marketing GmbH and Palmer Holland, Inc. have signed an exclusive distribution partnership, covering North America, for AGRANA's DuraBeet® natural, non-GMO Betaine Anhydrous. The product, also known as Trimethylglycine (TMG), will be marketed and sold into the Food, Beverage, Nutrition, and Supplement market segments. Palmer Holland will also represent AGRANA's BetaSol® natural glycine-betaine within the Plant Care and Agricultural markets in the USA and Canada.

DuraBeet®, manufactured in Austria from GMO-free sugar beets, offers numerous health benefits for the human body and is a particularly preferred ingredient in sports nutrition and dietary supplements. Due to its positive effect on the homocysteine metabolism, DuraBeet® is a sustainable natural upgrade to boost physical performance by optimizing strength, power, and muscle endurance. DuraBeet® has two main functions: organic osmolyte and methyl group donor. As an osmolyte, DuraBeet® protects cells, proteins, and enzymes from environmental stress. As a methyl group donor, DuraBeet® participates in the methionine cycle, particularly in the human liver and kidneys.

BetaSol® is a 100% natural biostimulant produced in Austria from GMO-free European sugar beets. BetaSol® helps plants cope with abiotic stress conditions, enhancing their natural defense mechanisms and combating oxidative stress. By promoting osmo-regulation, BetaSol® aids in water retention within plant cells, particularly under harsh weather conditions, without harming sensitive ecosystems. BetaSol® has been proven to increase photosynthetic activity and support cellular integrity - leading to increased crop yields and enhanced fruit retention.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with AGRANA to include their natural betaine anhydrous product lines, DuraBeet® and BetaSol®. Both ingredients are backed by strong clinical data and address key market trends while meeting the innovation priorities of our customers," said Brendan Michel, Palmer Holland Business Manager - Health and Nutrition. "We believe the positive attributes of both DuraBeet® and BetaSol® will help support improvements in human nutrition and agriculture, and we are excited to bring AGRANA's high-quality products to North America."

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit the Palmer Holland website at www.palmerholland.com.

About AGRANA

AGRANA is an internationally-oriented Austrian industrial company. We add value to agricultural commodities to create industrial products for downstream industries. AGRANA represents top product quality, optimal services as well as innovative ideas and expertise in terms of product development – products and services appreciated by our customers around the world, whether global or regional players. AGRANA is also the global market leader in producing fruit preparations and a top supplier of fruit juice concentrates in Europe.

About Palmer Holland

Established in 1925 as Palmer-Schuster Company, today Palmer Holland is a North American specialty chemical and ingredient distributor of raw materials headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with 50+ account managers and ingredient consultants stationed across the United States. We are a private, employee-owned company which allows us greater flexibility in the marketplace and a dedicated platform for long-term success. This flexibility enables us to provide our customers and principals with the most effective and efficient solutions. Our partners are rooted in the areas of Agriculture, CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers), Health & Nutrition, Lubricants, and Plastics. For more information about Palmer Holland, please visit our website at www.palmerholland.com.

SOURCE Palmer Holland, Inc.