Agraria, America's Premium Aromatherapy Company, Celebrates Their 50th Anniversary by Unveiling a New Bold Look and Product Line

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agraria, America's oldest luxury fragrance brand, is celebrating their 50th Anniversary with a modern new package design and the introduction of a natural clean & green wellness product line.

To commemorate their 50th anniversary, the brand has redesigned their packaging on a clean canvas of white, bordered by their recognizable Agraria Tuscan yellow. The new high-end visual statement brings a modern face to their timeless, classic and luxurious fragrances that sophisticated shoppers have enjoyed over the last five decades. Each scent's visual DNA is now featured on the interior lining of the box and brings to life the "fine art" of Agraria fragrances.



In addition to a new modern look, Agraria expanded their product line to include new luxurious and naturally derived products, including three hemp-based organic face, body and hair oils. Their body care line, A+, is a collection of ten botanically-derived hair and skincare products formulated in harmony with nature and science. A+ marks the brands' expansion into the wellness category as each products' ingredients are selected with a dedication to natural and clean. Products in the A+ line include Prebiotic Hand Sanitizer, Argan + Hemp Hair Oil and the new Prebiotic Hand Cream which is formulated to hydrate, restore and protect your skins' barrier with the softening power of Shea Butter, vitamin-rich Baobab and the antioxidant strength of Astaxanthin. All of Agraria's products are vegan, cruelty-free and contain no parabens, sulfates or phthalates. The brand can be found in luxury retailers like Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, as well as in select high end gift stores, Amazon and their sites, agrariahome.com and agrariaplus.com.



About Agraria

Agraria is the brand name for the hand-made "from the fields" potpourri, first tossed in the back room of the founders' San Francisco shop 50 years ago. Since then, Agraria has grown to be a trusted brand with over 100 premium quality home fragrance and personal body care products sold in Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, Harrods, Selfridges, fine gift stores around the world and at agrariahome.com and agrariaplus.com.

