Agree Realty Announces Completion of "The Howe" Located at 44 East Long Lake Road

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced the completion of its second building ("The Howe"), located at 44 East Long Lake Road on the Company's campus in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The Company's existing headquarters, located at 70 East Long Lake Road, received an American Institute of Architects Honor Award in 2015 for its architecture and design. The newly created campus expands on these design features and includes an Agree Wellness Center, locker rooms, an auditorium, integrated technology and unique collaborative meeting areas.

"We are very pleased to have completed our second state-of-the-art building to accommodate our growing team," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer of Agree Realty Corporation. "The new building, which we named The Howe to commemorate the innumerous contributions of Ken Howe, our former Chief Financial Officer, incorporates many of the same features as our original award-winning headquarters, while adding distinguishing amenities to support our continued investment in our health and financial wellness program, Agree Wellness."

Ken Howe spent over 25 years at Agree Realty Corporation. During his time with the Company and its predecessors from 1989 through 2017, Mr. Howe served in several positions including Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Controller and Director of Tax.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 789 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 14.0 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

