To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A live webcast of the Earnings Call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to http://www.agreerealty.com and go to the Invest section five minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Invest section of http://www.agreerealty.com.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. The Company currently owns and operates a portfolio of 459 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.8 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agree-realty-announces-first-quarter-2018-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-300621817.html

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation

Related Links

http://www.agreerealty.com

