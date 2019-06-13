Agree Realty Announces New Appointments And Key Promotions

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of several new team members across multiple departments:

Nicole Witteveen was appointed Director of People and Culture in April 2019 and will lead the Company's talent management practices.





was appointed Director of People and Culture in and will lead the Company's talent management practices. Erin Collins joined the Company's transaction team as Transactions Associate in April 2019 and will facilitate the negotiation and execution of the Company's acquisition activities.





joined the Company's transaction team as Transactions Associate in and will facilitate the negotiation and execution of the Company's acquisition activities. Lisa Sulick was appointed as Accounts Payable Coordinator in April 2019 .





was appointed as Accounts Payable Coordinator in . Linda Granzow was appointed as Lease Administrator in May 2019.





was appointed as Lease Administrator in May 2019. Wesley Frank was appointed as Analyst in June 2019 .





was appointed as Analyst in . Peter Redebaugh was appointed as Property Manager in June 2019 .

In addition to these appointments, the Company also made the following key promotions:

Chris Bird from Senior Accountant to Director, Accounting and Systems. Mr. Bird will continue to be responsible for directing and supporting various aspects of property and corporate accounting, as well as overseeing systems-related initiatives.





from Senior Accountant to Director, Accounting and Systems. Mr. Bird will continue to be responsible for directing and supporting various aspects of property and corporate accounting, as well as overseeing systems-related initiatives. Dan Theeck from Senior Accountant to Director, Financial Reporting and Compliance. Mr. Theeck will continue to support the corporate accounting function while taking on increased responsibilities related to financial reporting and internal control compliance.

To accommodate the Company's current and anticipated growth, construction on the Company's headquarters expansion in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan continues to progress. The building has an anticipated opening of December 1st, 2019. Once complete, the campus will accommodate over 30 additional team members and include a wellness center, auditorium, and collaborative meeting areas.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome and recognize these outstanding members of our growing and accomplished team," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer of Agree Realty Corporation. "These appointments and promotions are reflective of our expanding portfolio and scaling business which recently surpassed 700 properties. I look forward to each team member's continued contributions as we execute on our operating strategy."

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. The Company currently owns and operates a portfolio of 709 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 12.8 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com .

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation

Related Links

http://www.agreerealty.com

