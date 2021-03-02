Agree Realty Collects Over 99% of February Rent

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced its progress on February rent collections.

As of March 1, 2021, the Company has received February rent payments from more than 99% of its portfolio. February marks the sixth consecutive month the Company has received at least 99% of all contractual monthly rental obligations.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,129 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 22.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

