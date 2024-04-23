Agree Realty Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Apr 23, 2024, 16:05 ET
Introduces 2024 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $4.10 to $4.13
ROYAL OAK, Mich., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. All per share amounts included herein are on a diluted per common share basis unless otherwise stated.
First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Invested approximately $140 million in 50 retail net lease properties
- Commenced four development or Developer Funding Platform ("DFP") projects for total committed capital of approximately $18 million
- Net Income per share attributable to common stockholders decreased 2.4% to $0.43
- Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share increased 3.5% to $1.01
- Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share increased 4.6% to $1.03
- Declared an April monthly dividend of $0.250 per common share, a 2.9% year-over-year increase
- Balance sheet well positioned at 4.3 times proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA; 4.8 times excluding unsettled forward equity
- Ended the quarter with over $920 million of total liquidity including availability on the revolving credit facility, outstanding forward equity, and cash on hand
Financial Results
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased 8.2% to $43.0 million, compared to $39.8 million for the comparable period in 2023. Net Income per share for the three months ended March 31st decreased 2.4% to $0.43 compared to $0.44 for the comparable period in 2023.
Core FFO
Core FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased 14.6% to $102.0 million, compared to Core FFO of $89.0 million for the comparable period in 2023. Core FFO per share for the three months ended March 31st increased 3.5% to $1.01, compared to Core FFO per share of $0.98 for the comparable period in 2023.
AFFO
AFFO for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased 15.9% to $103.3 million, compared to AFFO of $89.1 million for the comparable period in 2023. AFFO per share for the three months ended March 31st increased 4.6% to $1.03, compared to AFFO per share of $0.98 for the comparable period in 2023.
Dividend
In the first quarter, the Company declared monthly cash dividends of $0.247 per common share for each of January, February and March 2024. The monthly dividends declared during the first quarter reflected an annualized dividend amount of $2.964 per common share, representing a 2.9% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.880 per common share from the first quarter of 2023. The dividends represent payout ratios of approximately 73% of Core FFO per share and 72% of AFFO per share, respectively.
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share for April 2024. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.00 per common share, representing a 2.9% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.916 per common share from the second quarter of 2023. The April dividend is payable on May 14, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2024.
Additionally, subsequent to quarter end, the Company declared a monthly cash dividend on its 4.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.08854 per depositary share, which is equivalent to $1.0625 per annum. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2024.
Earnings Guidance
|
2024 Guidance
|
AFFO per share(1)
|
$4.10 to $4.13
|
General and administrative expenses (% of adjusted revenue)(2)
|
5.7% to 6.0%
|
Non-reimbursable real estate expenses (% of adjusted revenue)(2)
|
1.0% to 1.5%
|
Income and other tax expense
|
$4 to $5 million
|
Acquisition volume
|
Approximately $600 million
|
Disposition volume
|
$50 to $100 million
|
The Company's 2024 guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
(1)
|
The Company does not provide guidance with respect to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or provide reconciliations to GAAP from its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure of AFFO per share guidance due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the effect, timing and significance of certain amounts in the reconciliation that would be required by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Examples of these amounts include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets, and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions or developments. In addition, certain non-recurring items may also significantly affect net income but are generally adjusted for in AFFO. Based on our historical experience, the dollar amounts of these items could be significant, and could have a material impact on the Company's GAAP results for the guidance period.
|
(2)
|
Adjusted revenue excludes the impact of the amortization of above and below market lease intangibles.
CEO Comments
"We are pleased with our strong start to the year as evidenced by the introduction of full-year acquisition guidance of approximately $600 million of high-quality retail net lease properties," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With total liquidity of over $920 million, more than $385 million of hedged capital and no material debt maturities until 2028, we enjoy ample balance sheet flexibility to execute our disciplined operating strategy. Our best-in-class portfolio and fortress balance sheet provide us with conviction that we can achieve 2024 AFFO per share between $4.10 and $4.13 without deviating from our core strategy or moving up the risk curve."
Portfolio Update
As of March 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio consisted of 2,161 properties located in 49 states and contained approximately 44.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. At quarter end, the portfolio was 99.6% leased, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 8.2 years, and generated 68.8% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants.
Ground Lease Portfolio
As of March 31, 2024, the Company's ground lease portfolio consisted of 224 leases located in 35 states and totaled approximately 6.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Properties ground leased to tenants represented 11.6% of annualized base rents.
At quarter end, the ground lease portfolio was fully occupied, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.3 years, and generated 88.0% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants.
Acquisitions
Total acquisition volume for the first quarter was approximately $123.5 million and included 31 select properties net leased to leading retailers operating in sectors including home improvement, auto parts, grocery stores, convenience stores and tire and auto service. The properties are located in 22 states and leased to tenants operating in 15 sectors.
The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 7.7% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 8.2 years. Approximately 64.0% of annualized base rents acquired were generated from investment grade retail tenants.
The Company anticipates acquisition volume for the full year 2024 to be approximately $600 million.
Dispositions
During the first quarter, the Company sold six properties for gross proceeds of approximately $22.3 million. The dispositions were completed at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.2%.
The Company anticipates disposition volume for the full year 2024 to be between $50 and $100 million.
Development and DFP
During the first quarter, the Company commenced four development or DFP projects, with total anticipated costs of approximately $17.6 million. Construction continued during the quarter on 14 projects with anticipated costs totaling approximately $56.3 million. The Company completed two projects during the quarter with total costs of approximately $8.0 million.
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company had 20 development or DFP projects completed or under construction with anticipated total costs of approximately $81.9 million. The projects are leased to leading retailers including TJX Companies, Burlington, Starbucks, Gerber Collision, and Sunbelt Rentals.
The following table presents estimated costs for the Company's active or completed development or DFP projects for the quarter ended March 31, 2024:
|
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
|
Number of Projects
|
20
|
Costs Funded During Q1 2024
|
$16,539
|
Costs Funded Prior to Q1 2024
|
31,610
|
Remaining Funding Costs
|
33,732
|
Anticipated Total Project Costs
|
$81,881
|
Development and DFP project costs are in thousands. Any differences are the result of rounding. Costs Funded During Q1 2024 exclude any costs associated with projects that were completed in prior quarters. Remaining Funding Costs exclude any costs associated with projects that were completed in Q1 2024. Costs Funded Prior to Q1 2024 may include adjustments related to completed projects to arrive at the correct Anticipated Total Project Costs.
Leasing Activity and Expirations
During the first quarter, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 405,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio. Notable new leases, extensions or options included a 46,000-square foot Best Buy in Danvers, Massachusetts, a 57,000-square foot Hobby Lobby in Port Arthur, Texas, and a 147,000-square foot Walmart Supercenter in Mena, Arkansas.
As of March 31, 2024, the Company's 2024 lease maturities represented 0.4% of annualized base rents. The following table presents contractual lease expirations within the Company's portfolio as of March 31, 2024, assuming no tenants exercise renewal options:
|
Year
|
Leases
|
Annualized
|
Percent of
|
Gross
Leasable Area
|
Percent of Gross
|
2024
|
12
|
2,327
|
0.4 %
|
274
|
0.6 %
|
2025
|
70
|
15,818
|
2.8 %
|
1,598
|
3.6 %
|
2026
|
122
|
27,110
|
4.8 %
|
2,788
|
6.2 %
|
2027
|
156
|
34,329
|
6.1 %
|
3,134
|
7.0 %
|
2028
|
176
|
46,901
|
8.3 %
|
4,338
|
9.7 %
|
2029
|
192
|
58,384
|
10.3 %
|
5,613
|
12.6 %
|
2030
|
268
|
56,470
|
10.0 %
|
4,318
|
9.7 %
|
2031
|
185
|
44,152
|
7.8 %
|
3,252
|
7.3 %
|
2032
|
237
|
48,897
|
8.7 %
|
3,631
|
8.1 %
|
2033
|
198
|
46,102
|
8.2 %
|
3,557
|
8.0 %
|
Thereafter
|
721
|
184,462
|
32.6 %
|
12,169
|
27.2 %
|
Total Portfolio
|
2,337
|
$564,952
|
100.0 %
|
44,672
|
100.0 %
|
The contractual lease expirations presented above exclude the effect of replacement tenant leases that had been executed as of March 31, 2024, but that had not yet commenced. Annualized Base Rent and gross leasable area (square feet) are in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
|
(1)
|
Annualized Base Rent represents the annualized amount of contractual minimum rent required by tenant lease agreements as of March 31, 2024, computed on a straight-line basis. Annualized Base Rent is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes annualized contractual minimum rent is useful to management, investors, and other interested parties in analyzing concentrations and leasing activity.
Top Tenants
The following table presents annualized base rents for all tenants that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of March 31, 2024:
|
Tenant
|
Annualized
|
Percent of
Annualized Base Rent
|
Walmart
|
$33,864
|
6.0 %
|
Tractor Supply
|
28,155
|
5.0 %
|
Dollar General
|
26,831
|
4.7 %
|
Best Buy
|
19,593
|
3.5 %
|
CVS
|
17,809
|
3.2 %
|
Dollar Tree
|
17,558
|
3.1 %
|
Kroger
|
16,802
|
3.0 %
|
TJX Companies
|
16,762
|
3.0 %
|
O'Reilly Auto Parts
|
16,411
|
2.9 %
|
Hobby Lobby
|
14,673
|
2.6 %
|
Lowe's
|
14,025
|
2.5 %
|
Burlington
|
13,080
|
2.3 %
|
Sunbelt Rentals
|
12,761
|
2.3 %
|
7-Eleven
|
12,431
|
2.2 %
|
Gerber Collision
|
11,710
|
2.1 %
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
11,423
|
2.0 %
|
Wawa
|
9,916
|
1.8 %
|
Home Depot
|
9,591
|
1.7 %
|
BJ's Wholesale Club
|
8,713
|
1.5 %
|
Other(2)
|
252,844
|
44.6 %
|
Total Portfolio
|
$564,952
|
100.0 %
|
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
|
(1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 4 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
|
(2) Includes tenants generating less than 1.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Retail Sectors
The following table presents annualized base rents for all the Company's retail sectors as of March 31, 2024:
|
Sector
|
Annualized
|
Percent of
Base Rent
|
Grocery Stores
|
$54,894
|
9.7 %
|
Home Improvement
|
49,349
|
8.7 %
|
Tire and Auto Service
|
47,363
|
8.4 %
|
Convenience Stores
|
46,072
|
8.2 %
|
Dollar Stores
|
42,881
|
7.6 %
|
Off-Price Retail
|
33,992
|
6.0 %
|
General Merchandise
|
32,331
|
5.7 %
|
Auto Parts
|
32,256
|
5.7 %
|
Farm and Rural Supply
|
29,883
|
5.3 %
|
Pharmacy
|
24,200
|
4.3 %
|
Consumer Electronics
|
21,723
|
3.9 %
|
Crafts and Novelties
|
16,952
|
3.0 %
|
Discount Stores
|
14,155
|
2.5 %
|
Warehouse Clubs
|
13,699
|
2.4 %
|
Equipment Rental
|
13,087
|
2.3 %
|
Dealerships
|
12,411
|
2.2 %
|
Health Services
|
11,500
|
2.0 %
|
Restaurants - Quick Service
|
9,109
|
1.6 %
|
Health and Fitness
|
9,034
|
1.6 %
|
Sporting Goods
|
7,450
|
1.3 %
|
Specialty Retail
|
6,620
|
1.2 %
|
Financial Services
|
6,612
|
1.2 %
|
Restaurants - Casual Dining
|
5,594
|
1.0 %
|
Theaters
|
3,854
|
0.7 %
|
Home Furnishings
|
3,702
|
0.7 %
|
Beauty and Cosmetics
|
3,465
|
0.6 %
|
Pet Supplies
|
3,430
|
0.6 %
|
Shoes
|
3,166
|
0.6 %
|
Entertainment Retail
|
2,323
|
0.4 %
|
Apparel
|
1,810
|
0.3 %
|
Miscellaneous
|
1,251
|
0.2 %
|
Office Supplies
|
784
|
0.1 %
|
Total Portfolio
|
$564,952
|
100.0 %
|
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
|
(1)
|
Refer to footnote 1 on page 4 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
Geographic Diversification
The following table presents annualized base rents for all states that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of March 31, 2024:
|
State
|
Annualized
|
Percent of
Annualized Base Rent
|
Texas
|
$40,683
|
7.2 %
|
Florida
|
32,880
|
5.8 %
|
Illinois
|
31,676
|
5.6 %
|
North Carolina
|
30,782
|
5.4 %
|
Michigan
|
29,566
|
5.2 %
|
Ohio
|
29,434
|
5.2 %
|
Pennsylvania
|
27,204
|
4.8 %
|
New Jersey
|
23,525
|
4.2 %
|
California
|
22,746
|
4.0 %
|
New York
|
21,585
|
3.8 %
|
Georgia
|
20,813
|
3.7 %
|
Missouri
|
16,488
|
2.9 %
|
Wisconsin
|
16,039
|
2.8 %
|
Virginia
|
15,754
|
2.8 %
|
Louisiana
|
14,031
|
2.5 %
|
Kansas
|
13,668
|
2.4 %
|
Connecticut
|
12,653
|
2.2 %
|
South Carolina
|
12,402
|
2.2 %
|
Mississippi
|
12,218
|
2.2 %
|
Minnesota
|
11,796
|
2.1 %
|
Massachusetts
|
11,351
|
2.0 %
|
Tennessee
|
10,387
|
1.8 %
|
Alabama
|
9,404
|
1.7 %
|
Oklahoma
|
9,194
|
1.6 %
|
Indiana
|
8,905
|
1.6 %
|
Kentucky
|
8,633
|
1.5 %
|
Other(2)
|
71,135
|
12.8 %
|
Total Portfolio
|
$564,952
|
100.0 %
|
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
|
(1)
|
Refer to footnote 1 on page 4 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
|
(2)
|
Includes states generating less than 1.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Capital Markets, Liquidity and Balance Sheet
Capital Markets
During the first quarter, the Company entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program to sell an aggregate of 20,743 shares of common stock for net proceeds of approximately $1.3 million. To date, the Company has not received any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers.
The following table presents the Company's outstanding forward equity offerings as of March 31, 2024:
|
Forward Equity
|
Shares Sold
|
Shares
|
Shares
|
Net
|
Anticipated
|
Q4 2023 ATM
|
3,833,871
|
-
|
3,833,871
|
-
|
$235,493,226
|
Q1 2024 ATM
|
20,743
|
-
|
20,743
|
-
|
$1,275,278
|
Total Forward
|
3,854,614
|
-
|
3,854,614
|
-
|
$236,768,504
Liquidity
As of March 31, 2024, the Company had total liquidity of over $920 million, which includes $670.0 million of availability under its revolving credit facility, $236.8 million of outstanding forward equity, and $15.4 million of cash on hand. The Company's $1.0 billion revolving credit facility includes an accordion option that allows the Company to request additional lender commitments of up to $750 million, or an aggregate of $1.75 billion.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2024, the Company's net debt to recurring EBITDA was 4.8 times. The Company's proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA was 4.3 times when deducting the $236.8 million of anticipated net proceeds from the outstanding forward equity offerings from the Company's net debt of $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2024. The Company's fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.9 times at quarter end.
The Company's total debt to enterprise value was 30.0% as of March 31, 2024. Enterprise value is calculated as the sum of net debt, the liquidation value of the Company's preferred stock, and the market value of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, assuming conversion of Agree Limited Partnership (the "Operating Partnership" or "OP") common units into common stock of the Company.
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding were 100.3 million. The basic weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 100.3 million.
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares and units outstanding were 100.7 million. The basic weighted-average shares and units outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 100.6 million.
The Company's assets are held by, and its operations are conducted through, the Operating Partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. As of March 31, 2024, there were 347,619 Operating Partnership common units outstanding, and the Company held a 99.7% common interest in the Operating Partnership.
Conference Call/Webcast
The Company will host its quarterly analyst and investor conference call on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 836-8184 approximately ten minutes before the call begins.
Additionally, a webcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's website. To access the webcast, visit www.agreerealty.com ten minutes prior to the start time of the conference call and go to the Investors section of the website. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investors section of www.agreerealty.com.
About Agree Realty Corporation
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,161 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about projected financial and operating results, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may,", "can", "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "assume," "plan," "outlook" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements, including our 2024 guidance, are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Although these forward-looking statements are based on good faith beliefs, reasonable assumptions and the Company's best judgment reflecting current information, you should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect the Company's results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or future achievements or events. Currently, some of the most significant factors, include the potential adverse effect of ongoing worldwide economic uncertainties and increased inflation and interest rates on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which these conditions will impact the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified in the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the risks set forth below, as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the macroeconomic environment. Additional important factors, among others, that may cause the Company's actual results to vary include the general deterioration in national economic conditions, weakening of real estate markets, decreases in the availability of credit, increases in interest rates, adverse changes in the retail industry, the Company's continuing ability to qualify as a REIT and other factors discussed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or assumptions or otherwise.
For further information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.agreerealty.com.
The Company defines the "weighted-average capitalization rate" for acquisitions and dispositions as the sum of contractual fixed annual rents computed on a straight-line basis over the primary lease terms and anticipated annual net tenant recoveries, divided by the purchase and sale prices for occupied properties.
References to "Core FFO" and "AFFO" in this press release are representative of Core FFO attributable to OP common unitholders and AFFO attributable to OP common unitholders. Detailed calculations for these measures are shown in the Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO table as "Core Funds From Operations – OP Common Unitholders" and "Adjusted Funds from Operations – OP Common Unitholders".
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
Assets:
|
Real Estate Investments:
|
Land
|
$ 2,305,313
|
$ 2,282,354
|
Buildings
|
4,937,878
|
4,861,692
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(463,827)
|
(433,958)
|
Property under development
|
42,109
|
33,232
|
Net real estate investments
|
6,821,473
|
6,743,320
|
Real estate held for sale, net
|
5,416
|
3,642
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
6,314
|
10,907
|
Cash held in escrows
|
9,120
|
3,617
|
Accounts receivable - tenants, net
|
91,301
|
82,954
|
Lease Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $383,456 and
|
840,984
|
854,088
|
Other assets, net
|
94,057
|
76,308
|
Total Assets
|
$ 7,868,665
|
$ 7,774,836
|
Liabilities:
|
Mortgage notes payable, net
|
42,666
|
42,811
|
Unsecured term loans, net
|
346,947
|
346,798
|
Senior unsecured notes, net
|
1,794,874
|
1,794,312
|
Unsecured revolving credit facility
|
330,000
|
227,000
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
25,561
|
25,534
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
112,385
|
101,401
|
Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $42,684 and
|
36,757
|
36,827
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 2,689,190
|
$ 2,574,683
|
Equity:
|
Preferred Stock, $.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000 shares
|
175,000
|
175,000
|
Common stock, $.0001 par value, 180,000,000 shares authorized,
|
10
|
10
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
5,354,362
|
5,354,120
|
Dividends in excess of net income
|
(378,205)
|
(346,473)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
27,430
|
16,554
|
Total Equity - Agree Realty Corporation
|
$ 5,178,597
|
$ 5,199,211
|
Non-controlling interest
|
878
|
942
|
Total Equity
|
$ 5,179,475
|
$ 5,200,153
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$ 7,868,665
|
$ 7,774,836
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Revenues
|
Rental Income
|
$ 149,422
|
$ 126,609
|
Other
|
31
|
9
|
Total Revenues
|
$ 149,453
|
$ 126,618
|
Operating Expenses
|
Real estate taxes
|
$ 10,701
|
$ 9,432
|
Property operating expenses
|
7,373
|
6,782
|
Land lease expense
|
415
|
430
|
General and administrative
|
9,515
|
8,821
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
48,463
|
40,646
|
Provision for impairment
|
4,530
|
-
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
$ 80,997
|
$ 66,111
|
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net
|
2,096
|
-
|
Gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, net
|
(55)
|
-
|
Income from Operations
|
$ 70,497
|
$ 60,507
|
Other (Expense) Income
|
Interest expense, net
|
$ (24,451)
|
$ (17,998)
|
Income and other tax (expense) benefit
|
(1,149)
|
(783)
|
Other (expense) income
|
117
|
48
|
Net Income
|
$ 45,014
|
$ 41,774
|
Less net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
155
|
160
|
Net Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
|
$ 44,859
|
$ 41,614
|
Less Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
|
1,859
|
1,859
|
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
$ 43,000
|
$ 39,755
|
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
Basic
|
$ 0.43
|
$ 0.44
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.43
|
$ 0.44
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
Net Income
|
$ 45,014
|
$ 41,774
|
Amortization of interest rate swaps
|
(629)
|
(629)
|
Change in fair value and settlement of interest rate swaps
|
11,543
|
-
|
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
55,928
|
41,145
|
Less comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
193
|
158
|
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
|
$ 55,735
|
$ 40,987
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
|
100,284,588
|
90,028,255
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|
100,336,600
|
90,548,172
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO
|
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net Income
|
$ 45,014
|
$ 41,774
|
Less Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
|
1,859
|
1,859
|
Net Income attributable to OP Common Unitholders
|
43,155
|
39,915
|
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
|
31,966
|
26,584
|
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
|
15,996
|
13,770
|
Provision for impairment
|
4,530
|
-
|
(Gain) loss on sale or involuntary conversion of assets, net
|
(2,041)
|
-
|
Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
|
$ 93,606
|
$ 80,269
|
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net and assumed mortgage debt discount, net
|
8,379
|
8,695
|
Core Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
|
$ 101,985
|
$ 88,964
|
Straight-line accrued rent
|
(2,847)
|
(3,039)
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
2,425
|
1,831
|
Amortization of financing costs and original issue discounts
|
1,186
|
1,029
|
Non-real estate depreciation
|
501
|
292
|
Adjusted Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
|
$ 103,250
|
$ 89,077
|
Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 0.89
|
Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 0.88
|
Core Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
|
$ 1.01
|
$ 0.98
|
Core Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
|
$ 1.01
|
$ 0.98
|
Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
|
$ 1.03
|
$ 0.99
|
Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
|
$ 1.03
|
$ 0.98
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding - Basic
|
100,632,207
|
90,375,874
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding - Diluted
|
100,684,219
|
90,895,791
|
Additional supplemental disclosure
|
Scheduled principal repayments
|
$ 235
|
$ 221
|
Capitalized interest
|
304
|
539
|
Capitalized building improvements
|
493
|
702
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Funds from Operations ("FFO" or "Nareit FFO")
|
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")
|
Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
2024
|
Mortgage notes payable, net
|
$ 42,666
|
Unsecured term loans, net
|
346,947
|
Senior unsecured notes, net
|
1,794,874
|
Unsecured revolving credit facility
|
330,000
|
Total Debt per the Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
$ 2,514,487
|
Unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts, net
|
20,145
|
Total Debt
|
$ 2,534,632
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ (6,314)
|
Cash held in escrows
|
(9,120)
|
Net Debt
|
$ 2,519,198
|
Anticipated Net Proceeds from ATM Forward Offerings
|
(236,769)
|
Proforma Net Debt
|
$ 2,282,429
|
Net Income
|
$ 45,014
|
Interest expense, net
|
24,451
|
Income and other tax expense
|
1,149
|
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
|
31,966
|
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
|
15,996
|
Non-real estate depreciation
|
501
|
Provision for impairment
|
4,530
|
(Gain) loss on sale or involuntary conversion of assets, net
|
(2,041)
|
EBITDAre
|
$ 121,566
|
Run-Rate Impact of Investment, Disposition and Leasing Activity
|
$ 1,376
|
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
|
8,295
|
Recurring EBITDA
|
$ 131,237
|
Annualized Recurring EBITDA
|
$ 524,948
|
Total Debt per the Consolidated Balance Sheet to Annualized Net Income
|
14.0x
|
Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
|
4.8x
|
Proforma Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
|
4.3x
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Total Debt and Net Debt
|
Forward Offerings
|
EBITDAre
|
Recurring EBITDA
|
Annualized Net Income
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Rental Income
|
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Rental Income Source(1)
|
Minimum rents(2)
|
$ 137,033
|
$ 115,790
|
Percentage rents(2)
|
1,368
|
1,246
|
Operating cost reimbursement(2)
|
16,469
|
15,145
|
Straight-line rental adjustments(3)
|
2,847
|
3,039
|
Amortization of (above) below market lease intangibles(4)
|
(8,295)
|
(8,611)
|
Total Rental Income
|
$ 149,422
|
$ 126,609
|
(1) The Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification ("FASB ASC") 842 "Leases" using the modified retrospective approach as of January 1, 2019. The Company adopted the practical expedient in FASB ASC 842 that alleviates the requirement to separately present lease and non-lease components of lease contracts. As a result, all income earned pursuant to tenant leases is reflected as one line, "Rental Income," in the consolidated statement of operations. The purpose of this table is to provide additional supplementary detail of Rental Income.
(2) Represents contractual rentals and/or reimbursements as required by tenant lease agreements, recognized on an accrual basis of accounting. The Company believes that the presentation of contractual lease income is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes this information is frequently used by management, investors, analysts and other interested parties to evaluate the Company's performance.
(3) Represents adjustments to recognize minimum rents on a straight-line basis, consistent with the requirements of FASB ASC 842.
(4) In allocating the fair value of an acquired property, above- and below-market lease intangibles are recorded based on the present value of the difference between the contractual amounts to be paid pursuant to the leases at the time of acquisition and the Company's estimate of current market lease rates for the property.
SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation
