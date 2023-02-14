Agree Realty Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2022 Results

Feb 14, 2023, 16:05 ET
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. All per share amounts included herein are on a diluted per common share basis unless otherwise stated.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Invested approximately $421 million in 157 retail net lease properties
- Net Income per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.44 was unchanged year-over-year
- Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share increased 3.5% to $0.96
- Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share increased 3.9% to $0.95
- Declared a December monthly dividend of $0.240 per common share, a 5.7% year-over-year increase
- Sold 4,104,641 shares of common stock via the forward component of the Company's at-the-market equity ("ATM") program for anticipated net proceeds of approximately $283 million
- Settled 1,600,000 shares of outstanding forward equity for net proceeds of approximately $106 million
- Balance sheet positioned for growth at 3.1 times proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA; 4.4 times excluding unsettled forward equity
Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Invested or committed a record $1.71 billion in 465 retail net lease properties
- Commenced a record 28 development and Partner Capital Solutions ("PCS") projects for total committed capital of approximately $110 million
- Net Income per share attributable to common stockholders increased 2.4% to $1.83
- Core FFO per share increased 8.1% to $3.87
- AFFO per share increased 9.2% to $3.83
- Declared dividends of $2.805 per share, a 7.7% year-over-year increase
- Raised approximately $1.3 billion of gross equity proceeds through two overnight offerings and the Company's ATM program
- Achieved an upgraded investment grade credit rating of Baa1 from Moody's Investors Service
- Completed a public bond offering of $300 million of 4.80% senior unsecured notes due 2032 with an effective all-in rate of 3.76% inclusive of prior hedging activity
- Ended the year with approximately $1.5 billion of total liquidity including availability on the revolving credit facility, outstanding forward equity, and cash on hand
Financial Results
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
Net Income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased 24.8% to $39.1 million, compared to $31.3 million for the comparable period in 2021. Net Income per share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 of $0.44 was unchanged compared to the same period in 2021.
Net Income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased 20.7% to $145.0 million, compared to $120.1 million for the comparable period in 2021. Net Income per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased 2.4% to $1.83, compared to $1.78 per share for the comparable period in 2021.
Core FFO
Core FFO for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased 30.0% to $85.3 million, compared to Core FFO of $65.6 million for the comparable period in 2021. Core FFO per share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased 3.5% to $0.96, compared to Core FFO per share of $0.92 for the comparable period in 2021.
Core FFO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased 27.4% to $307.7 million, compared to Core FFO of $241.5 million for the comparable period in 2021. Core FFO per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased 8.1% to $3.87, compared to Core FFO per share of $3.58 for the comparable period in 2021.
AFFO
AFFO for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased 30.5% to $84.4 million, compared to AFFO of $64.7 million for the comparable period in 2021. AFFO per share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased 3.9% to $0.95, compared to AFFO per share of $0.91 for the comparable period in 2021.
AFFO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased 28.7% to $304.9 million, compared to AFFO of $237.0 million for the comparable period in 2021. AFFO per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased 9.2% to $3.83, compared to AFFO per share of $3.51 for the comparable period in 2021.
Dividend
In the fourth quarter, the Company declared monthly cash dividends of $0.240 per common share for each of October, November and December 2022. The monthly dividends during the fourth quarter reflected an annualized dividend amount of $2.880 per common share, representing a 5.7% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.724 per common share from the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividends represent payout ratios of approximately 75% of Core FFO per share and 76% of AFFO per share, respectively.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company declared monthly dividends totaling $2.805 per common share, a 7.7% increase over the dividends of $2.604 per common share declared for the comparable period in 2021. The dividends represent payout ratios of approximately 72% of Core FFO per share and 73% of AFFO per share, respectively.
Subsequent to year end, the Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.240 per common share for each of January and February 2023. The monthly dividends reflect an annualized dividend amount of $2.880 per common share, representing a 5.7% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.724 per common share from the first quarter of 2022. The January dividend was paid on February 14, 2023 and the February dividend is payable March 14, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.
Additionally, subsequent to year end, the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for each of January and February on its 4.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.08854 per depositary share, which is equivalent to $1.0625 per annum. The January dividend was paid on February 1, 2023 and the February dividend is payable March 1, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2023.
CEO Comments
"We are extremely pleased with another year of record investment volume in 2022 as we continued to identify high-quality net lease opportunities to further strengthen the country's preeminent retail portfolio," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, we executed several strategic capital markets transactions to prefund our balance sheet for 2023. With total liquidity of $1.5 billion and more than $550 million of outstanding forward equity at year end, we are extremely well positioned to execute without the need for additional capital. While the environment remains uncertain, I am confident in our ability to acquire at least $1 billion of high-quality net lease assets while maintaining investment spreads that continue to drive appropriate per share earnings growth."
Portfolio Update
As of December 31, 2022, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,839 properties located in 48 states and contained approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
At year end, the portfolio was 99.7% leased, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 8.8 years, and generated 67.8% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants.
Ground Lease Portfolio
During the fourth quarter, the Company acquired five ground leases for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $26.9 million, representing 6.2% of annualized base rents acquired.
As of December 31, 2022, the Company's ground lease portfolio consisted of 206 leases located in 32 states and totaled approximately 5.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. Properties ground leased to tenants represented 12.4% of annualized base rents.
At year end, the ground lease portfolio was fully occupied, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 11.2 years, and generated 88.7% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants.
Acquisitions
Total acquisition volume for the fourth quarter was approximately $404.9 million and included 131 properties net leased to leading retailers operating in sectors including auto parts, tire and auto service, home improvement, dollar stores, off-price retail, convenience stores, and farm and rural supply. The properties are located in 33 states and leased to tenants operating in 19 sectors.
The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.4% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.6 years. Approximately 73.2% of annualized base rents acquired were generated from investment grade retail tenants.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, total acquisition volume was approximately $1.59 billion. The 434 acquired properties are located in 43 states and leased to tenants who operate in 27 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.2% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.2 years. Approximately 69.4% of annualized base rents were generated from investment grade retail tenants.
Dispositions
During the fourth quarter, the Company sold one property for gross proceeds of approximately $1.0 million. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company sold seven assets for total gross proceeds of approximately $45.8 million. The weighted-average capitalization rate of the dispositions was 6.5%.
Development and PCS
During the fourth quarter, the Company commenced six development and PCS projects, with total anticipated costs of approximately $37.3 million. Construction continued during the quarter on 18 projects with anticipated costs totaling approximately $58.6 million. The Company completed two projects during the quarter, which include a Gerber Collision in Kimberly, Wisconsin and a Sunbelt Rentals in Roxana, Illinois.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company had a record 31 development or PCS projects completed or under construction. Anticipated total costs are approximately $118.5 million, including $69.1 million of costs incurred as of December 31, 2022.
The following table presents the Company's 31 development or PCS projects as of December 31, 2022:
|
Tenant
|
Location
|
Lease
|
Lease
|
Actual or
|
Status
|
7-Eleven
|
Saginaw, MI
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2022
|
Complete
|
Gerber Collision
|
Pooler, GA
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q2 2022
|
Complete
|
Burlington
|
Turnersville, NJ
|
Build-to-Suit
|
10 years
|
Q3 2022
|
Complete
|
Gerber Collision
|
Janesville, WI
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q3 2023
|
Complete
|
Gerber Collision
|
New Port Richey, FL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q3 2022
|
Complete
|
Gerber Collision
|
Kimberly, WI
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q4 2022
|
Complete
|
Sunbelt Rentals
|
Roxana, IL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
10 years
|
Q4 2022
|
Complete
|
Gerber Collision
|
Fort Wayne, IN
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Johnson City, NY
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Joplin, MO
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Lake Charles, LA
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Lake Park, FL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
McDonough, GA
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Murrieta, CA
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Ocala, FL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Toledo, OH
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Venice, FL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Winterville, NC
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Woodstock, IL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Yorkville, IL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Sunbelt Rentals
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Build-to-Suit
|
7 years
|
Q1 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Huntley, IL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q2 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Lawrence, PA
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q2 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Springfield, MO
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q2 2023
|
Under Construction
|
HomeGoods
|
South Elgin, IL
|
Build-to-Suit
|
10 years
|
Q2 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Old Navy
|
Searcy, AR
|
Build-to-Suit
|
7 years
|
Q2 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Burlington
|
Brenham, TX
|
Build-to-Suit
|
10 years
|
Q3 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Ulta Beauty
|
Brenham, TX
|
Build-to-Suit
|
10 years
|
Q3 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Five Below
|
Onalaska, WI
|
Build-to-Suit
|
10 years
|
Q3 2023
|
Under Construction
|
HomeGoods
|
Onalaska, WI
|
Build-to-Suit
|
10 years
|
Q3 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Sierra Trading Post
|
Onalaska, WI
|
Build-to-Suit
|
10 years
|
Q3 2023
|
Under Construction
|
TJ Maxx
|
Onalaska, WI
|
Build-to-Suit
|
10 years
|
Q3 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Ulta Beauty
|
Onalaska, WI
|
Build-to-Suit
|
11 years
|
Q3 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Blue Springs, MO
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q3 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Gerber Collision
|
Muskegon, MI
|
Build-to-Suit
|
15 years
|
Q3 2023
|
Under Construction
|
Sunbelt Rentals
|
Wentzville, MO
|
Build-to-Suit
|
12 years
|
Q3 2023
|
Under Construction
Leasing Activity and Expirations
During the fourth quarter, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 198,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 850,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio.
As of December 31, 2022, the Company's 2023 lease maturities represented 1.3% of annualized base rents. The following table presents contractual lease expirations within the Company's portfolio as of December 31, 2022, assuming no tenants exercise renewal options:
|
Year
|
Leases
|
Annualized
|
Percent of
|
Gross
Leasable Area
|
Percent of Gross
|
2023
|
33
|
6,083
|
1.3 %
|
714
|
1.9 %
|
2024
|
47
|
13,963
|
3.0 %
|
1,623
|
4.3 %
|
2025
|
71
|
17,582
|
3.7 %
|
1,688
|
4.4 %
|
2026
|
114
|
24,966
|
5.3 %
|
2,657
|
7.0 %
|
2027
|
131
|
30,453
|
6.5 %
|
2,881
|
7.6 %
|
2028
|
142
|
36,855
|
7.8 %
|
3,350
|
8.8 %
|
2029
|
158
|
43,537
|
9.3 %
|
4,285
|
11.2 %
|
2030
|
253
|
52,183
|
11.1 %
|
3,962
|
10.4 %
|
2031
|
164
|
38,612
|
8.2 %
|
2,821
|
7.4 %
|
2032
|
198
|
39,170
|
8.3 %
|
3,051
|
8.0 %
|
Thereafter
|
678
|
167,011
|
35.5 %
|
11,001
|
29.0 %
|
Total Portfolio
|
1,989
|
$470,415
|
100.0 %
|
38,033
|
100.0 %
The contractual lease expirations presented above exclude the effect of replacement tenant leases that had been executed as of December 31, 2022 but that had not yet commenced. Annualized Base Rent and gross leasable area (square feet) are in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1) Annualized Base Rent represents the annualized amount of contractual minimum rent required by tenant lease agreements as of December 31, 2022, computed on a straight-line basis. Annualized Base Rent is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes annualized contractual minimum rent is useful to management, investors, and other interested parties in analyzing concentrations and leasing activity.
Top Tenants
The following table presents annualized base rents for all tenants that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2022:
|
Tenant
|
Annualized
|
Percent of
Annualized Base Rent
|
Walmart
|
$31,924
|
6.8 %
|
Dollar General
|
23,465
|
5.0 %
|
Tractor Supply
|
20,649
|
4.4 %
|
Best Buy
|
19,515
|
4.1 %
|
Dollar Tree
|
14,240
|
3.0 %
|
TJX Companies
|
14,216
|
3.0 %
|
O'Reilly Auto Parts
|
14,137
|
3.0 %
|
CVS
|
14,117
|
3.0 %
|
Kroger
|
12,856
|
2.7 %
|
Lowe's
|
12,210
|
2.6 %
|
Hobby Lobby
|
11,904
|
2.5 %
|
Burlington
|
11,408
|
2.4 %
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
10,849
|
2.3 %
|
Sunbelt Rentals
|
10,072
|
2.1 %
|
Wawa
|
9,668
|
2.1 %
|
Home Depot
|
8,880
|
1.9 %
|
TBC Corporation
|
8,437
|
1.8 %
|
Gerber Collision
|
7,538
|
1.6 %
|
Goodyear
|
7,522
|
1.6 %
|
AutoZone
|
7,466
|
1.6 %
|
Other(2)
|
199,342
|
42.5 %
|
Total Portfolio
|
$470,415
|
100.0 %
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2) Includes tenants generating less than 1.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Retail Sectors
The following table presents annualized base rents for all of the Company's retail sectors as of December 31, 2022:
|
Sector
|
Annualized
|
Percent of
Base Rent
|
Home Improvement
|
$42,754
|
9.1 %
|
Grocery Stores
|
$41,884
|
8.9 %
|
Tire and Auto Service
|
$41,612
|
8.9 %
|
Dollar Stores
|
$36,241
|
7.7 %
|
Convenience Stores
|
$35,842
|
7.6 %
|
General Merchandise
|
$30,476
|
6.5 %
|
Off-Price Retail
|
$28,782
|
6.1 %
|
Auto Parts
|
$27,301
|
5.8 %
|
Farm and Rural Supply
|
$22,187
|
4.7 %
|
Consumer Electronics
|
$21,723
|
4.6 %
|
Pharmacy
|
$20,823
|
4.4 %
|
Crafts and Novelties
|
$14,208
|
3.0 %
|
Discount Stores
|
$11,212
|
2.4 %
|
Equipment Rental
|
$10,398
|
2.2 %
|
Warehouse Clubs
|
$10,100
|
2.2 %
|
Health Services
|
$9,496
|
2.0 %
|
Health and Fitness
|
$8,082
|
1.7 %
|
Restaurants - Quick Service
|
$7,931
|
1.7 %
|
Dealerships
|
$6,506
|
1.4 %
|
Specialty Retail
|
$6,306
|
1.3 %
|
Restaurants - Casual Dining
|
$5,243
|
1.1 %
|
Home Furnishings
|
$4,898
|
1.0 %
|
Sporting Goods
|
$4,835
|
1.0 %
|
Financial Services
|
$4,606
|
1.0 %
|
Theaters
|
$3,848
|
0.8 %
|
Pet Supplies
|
$3,146
|
0.7 %
|
Entertainment Retail
|
$2,323
|
0.5 %
|
Beauty and Cosmetics
|
$2,259
|
0.5 %
|
Shoes
|
$2,005
|
0.4 %
|
Apparel
|
$1,418
|
0.3 %
|
Miscellaneous
|
$1,175
|
0.3 %
|
Office Supplies
|
$795
|
0.2 %
|
Total Portfolio
|
$470,415
|
100.0 %
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
Geographic Diversification
The following table presents annualized base rents for all states that represent 2.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2022:
|
State
|
Annualized
|
Percent of
Annualized
|
Texas
|
$34,202
|
7.3 %
|
Ohio
|
26,661
|
5.7 %
|
Florida
|
26,317
|
5.6 %
|
Michigan
|
26,139
|
5.6 %
|
Illinois
|
26,069
|
5.5 %
|
North Carolina
|
25,095
|
5.3 %
|
New Jersey
|
22,198
|
4.7 %
|
Pennsylvania
|
22,097
|
4.7 %
|
California
|
20,010
|
4.3 %
|
New York
|
18,992
|
4.0 %
|
Georgia
|
16,174
|
3.4 %
|
Virginia
|
14,415
|
3.1 %
|
Connecticut
|
12,618
|
2.7 %
|
Wisconsin
|
12,356
|
2.6 %
|
Other(2)
|
167,072
|
35.5 %
|
Total Portfolio
|
$470,415
|
100.0 %
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2) Includes states generating less than 2.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Capital Markets and Balance Sheet
Capital Markets
During the fourth quarter, the Company entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program to sell an aggregate of 4,104,641 shares of common stock for anticipated net proceeds of approximately $282.9 million. Additionally, the Company settled 1,600,000 shares under existing forward sale agreements and received net proceeds of approximately $106.2 million.
At year end, the Company had 8,254,641 shares remaining to be settled under existing forward sale agreements, which are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $557.4 million after deducting fees and expenses and making certain other adjustments as provided in the equity distribution agreements.
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $1.5 billion, which includes $900.0 million of availability under its revolving credit facility, $557.4 million of outstanding forward equity, and $28.9 million of cash on hand.
The following table presents the Company's outstanding forward equity offerings as of December 31, 2022:
|
Forward Equity
Offerings
|
Shares Sold
|
Shares
|
Shares
|
Net
|
Anticipated
|
September 2022 Forward Offering
|
5,750,000
|
1,600,000
|
4,150,000
|
$106,168,480
|
$274,487,640
|
Q4 2022 ATM Forward Offerings
|
4,104,641
|
-
|
4,104,641
|
-
|
$282,876,310
|
Total Forward Equity Offerings
|
9,854,641
|
1,600,000
|
8,254,641
|
$106,168,480
|
$557,363,950
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2022, the Company's net debt to recurring EBITDA was 4.4 times. The Company's proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA was 3.1 times when deducting the $557.4 million of anticipated net proceeds from the outstanding forward equity offerings from the Company's net debt of $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2022. The Company's fixed charge coverage ratio was 5.0 times as of year-end.
The Company's total debt to enterprise value was 23.0% as of December 31, 2022. Enterprise value is calculated as the sum of net debt, the liquidation value of the Company's preferred stock, and the market value of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, assuming conversion of Agree Limited Partnership (the "Operating Partnership" or "OP") common units into common stock of the Company.
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding were 88.8 million and 79.2 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were 88.4 million and 78.7 million, respectively.
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares and units outstanding were 89.2 million and 79.5 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares and units outstanding for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were 88.8 million and 79.0 million, respectively.
The Company's assets are held by, and its operations are conducted through, the Operating Partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. As of December 31, 2022, there were 347,619 Operating Partnership common units outstanding and the Company held a 99.6% common interest in the Operating Partnership.
Conference Call/Webcast
The Company will host its quarterly analyst and investor conference call on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial (866) 363-3979 approximately ten minutes before the call begins.
Additionally, a webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's website. To access the webcast, visit www.agreerealty.com ten minutes prior to the start time of the conference call and go to the Investors section of the website. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investors section of www.agreerealty.com.
About Agree Realty Corporation
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about projected financial and operating results, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "assume," "plan," "outlook" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Although these forward-looking statements are based on good faith beliefs, reasonable assumptions and the Company's best judgment reflecting current information, you should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect the Company's results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or future achievements or events. Currently, some of the most significant factors, include the potential adverse effect of ongoing worldwide economic uncertainties, the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and increased inflation and interest rates on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which these conditions will impact the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified in the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the risks set forth below, as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the macroeconomic environment and COVID-19. Additional important factors, among others, that may cause the Company's actual results to vary include the general deterioration in national economic conditions, weakening of real estate markets, decreases in the availability of credit, increases in interest rates, adverse changes in the retail industry, the Company's continuing ability to qualify as a REIT and other factors discussed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or assumptions or otherwise.
For further information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.agreerealty.com.
The Company defines the "weighted-average capitalization rate" for acquisitions and dispositions as the sum of contractual fixed annual rents computed on a straight-line basis over the primary lease terms and anticipated annual net tenant recoveries, divided by the purchase and sale prices for occupied properties.
References to "Core FFO" and "AFFO" in this press release are representative of Core FFO attributable to OP common unitholders and AFFO attributable to OP common unitholders. Detailed calculations for these measures are shown in the Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO table as "Core Funds From Operations – OP Common Unitholders" and "Adjusted Funds from Operations – OP Common Unitholders".
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Assets:
|
Real Estate Investments:
|
Land
|
$ 1,941,599
|
$ 1,559,434
|
Buildings
|
4,054,679
|
3,034,391
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(321,142)
|
(233,862)
|
Property under development
|
65,932
|
7,148
|
Net real estate investments
|
5,741,068
|
4,367,111
|
Real estate held for sale, net
|
-
|
5,676
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
27,763
|
43,252
|
Cash held in escrows
|
1,146
|
1,998
|
Accounts receivable - tenants, net
|
65,841
|
53,442
|
Lease Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $263,011 and $180,532 at
|
799,448
|
672,020
|
Other assets, net
|
77,923
|
83,407
|
Total Assets
|
$ 6,713,189
|
$ 5,226,906
|
Liabilities:
|
Mortgage notes payable, net
|
$ 47,971
|
$ 32,429
|
Senior unsecured notes, net
|
1,792,047
|
1,495,200
|
Unsecured revolving credit facility
|
100,000
|
160,000
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
22,345
|
16,881
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
83,722
|
70,005
|
Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $35,992 and $29,726 at
|
36,714
|
33,075
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 2,082,799
|
$ 1,807,590
|
Equity:
|
Preferred Stock, $.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, 7,000
|
175,000
|
175,000
|
Common stock, $.0001 par value, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 90,173,424
|
9
|
7
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
4,658,570
|
3,395,549
|
Dividends in excess of net income
|
(228,132)
|
(147,366)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
23,551
|
(5,503)
|
Total Equity - Agree Realty Corporation
|
$ 4,628,998
|
$ 3,417,687
|
Non-controlling interest
|
1,392
|
1,629
|
Total Equity
|
$ 4,630,390
|
$ 3,419,316
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$ 6,713,189
|
$ 5,226,906
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
December 31,
|
Twelve months ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
Rental Income
|
$ 116,496
|
$ 91,345
|
$ 429,632
|
$ 339,067
|
Other
|
35
|
67
|
182
|
256
|
Total Revenues
|
$ 116,531
|
$ 91,412
|
$ 429,814
|
$ 339,323
|
Operating Expenses
|
Real estate taxes
|
$ 7,962
|
$ 6,701
|
$ 32,079
|
$ 25,513
|
Property operating expenses
|
5,010
|
4,052
|
18,585
|
13,996
|
Land lease expense
|
404
|
417
|
1,617
|
1,552
|
General and administrative
|
7,856
|
6,650
|
30,121
|
25,456
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
37,904
|
26,565
|
133,570
|
95,729
|
Provision for impairment
|
-
|
1,919
|
1,015
|
1,919
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
$ 59,136
|
$ 46,304
|
$ 216,987
|
$ 164,165
|
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net
|
15
|
1,759
|
5,341
|
14,941
|
Gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, net
|
82
|
67
|
(83)
|
170
|
Income from Operations
|
$ 57,492
|
$ 46,934
|
$ 218,085
|
$ 190,269
|
Other (Expense) Income
|
Interest expense, net
|
$ (16,843)
|
$ (13,111)
|
$ (63,435)
|
$ (50,378)
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(723)
|
(517)
|
(2,860)
|
(2,401)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of term loans and settlement of related interest rate swaps
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(14,614)
|
Other (expense) income
|
1,113
|
-
|
1,245
|
-
|
Net Income
|
$ 41,039
|
$ 33,306
|
$ 153,035
|
$ 122,876
|
Less net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
113
|
156
|
598
|
603
|
Net Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
|
$ 40,926
|
$ 33,150
|
$ 152,437
|
$ 122,273
|
Less Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
|
1,859
|
1,859
|
7,437
|
2,148
|
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
$ 39,067
|
$ 31,291
|
$ 145,000
|
$ 120,125
|
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders
|
Basic
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 1.84
|
$ 1.79
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 1.83
|
$ 1.78
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
Net Income
|
$ 41,039
|
$ 33,306
|
$ 153,035
|
$ 122,876
|
Amortization of interest rate swaps
|
(575)
|
81
|
(684)
|
950
|
Change in fair value and settlement of interest rate swaps
|
-
|
(696)
|
29,881
|
29,980
|
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
40,464
|
32,691
|
182,232
|
153,806
|
Less comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
111
|
153
|
741
|
770
|
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
|
$ 40,353
|
$ 32,538
|
$ 181,491
|
$ 153,036
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
|
88,434,580
|
70,297,659
|
78,659,333
|
66,802,242
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|
88,812,510
|
70,610,082
|
79,164,386
|
67,139,079
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO
|
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net Income
|
$ 41,039
|
$ 33,306
|
$ 153,035
|
$ 122,876
|
Less Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
|
1,859
|
1,859
|
7,437
|
2,148
|
Net Income attributable to OP Common Unitholders
|
39,180
|
31,447
|
145,598
|
120,728
|
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
|
24,843
|
18,293
|
88,685
|
66,732
|
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
|
12,800
|
8,116
|
44,107
|
28,379
|
Provision for impairment
|
-
|
1,919
|
1,015
|
1,919
|
(Gain) loss on sale or involuntary conversion of assets, net
|
(97)
|
(1,826)
|
(5,258)
|
(15,111)
|
Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
|
$ 76,726
|
$ 57,949
|
$ 274,147
|
$ 202,647
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt and settlement of related hedges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14,614
|
Amortization of above (below) market lease
|
8,556
|
7,654
|
33,563
|
24,284
|
Core Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
|
$ 85,282
|
$ 65,603
|
$ 307,710
|
$ 241,545
|
Straight-line accrued rent
|
(3,757)
|
(3,078)
|
(13,176)
|
(11,857)
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
1,572
|
1,500
|
6,464
|
5,467
|
Amortization of financing costs
|
1,071
|
505
|
3,141
|
1,197
|
Non-real estate depreciation
|
261
|
156
|
778
|
618
|
Adjusted Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
|
$ 84,429
|
$ 64,686
|
$ 304,917
|
$ 236,970
|
Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
|
$ 0.86
|
$ 0.82
|
$ 3.47
|
$ 3.02
|
Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
|
$ 0.86
|
$ 0.82
|
$ 3.45
|
$ 3.00
|
Core Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
|
$ 0.96
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 3.89
|
$ 3.60
|
Core Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
|
$ 0.96
|
$ 0.92
|
$ 3.87
|
$ 3.58
|
Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
|
$ 0.95
|
$ 0.92
|
$ 3.86
|
$ 3.53
|
Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
|
$ 0.95
|
$ 0.91
|
$ 3.83
|
$ 3.51
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding - Basic
|
88,782,199
|
70,645,278
|
79,006,952
|
67,149,861
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding - Diluted
|
89,160,129
|
70,957,701
|
79,512,005
|
67,486,698
|
Additional supplemental disclosure
|
Scheduled principal repayments
|
$ 217
|
$ 205
|
$ 850
|
$ 799
|
Capitalized interest
|
445
|
49
|
1,261
|
249
|
Capitalized building improvements
|
968
|
1,445
|
7,945
|
5,821
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Reconciliation of Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
|
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
2022
|
Net Income
|
$ 41,039
|
Interest expense, net
|
16,843
|
Income tax expense
|
723
|
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
|
24,843
|
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
|
12,800
|
Non-real estate depreciation
|
261
|
(Gain) loss on sale or involuntary conversion of assets, net
|
(97)
|
EBITDAre
|
$ 96,412
|
Run-Rate Impact of Investment, Disposition and Leasing Activity
|
$ 4,742
|
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
|
8,474
|
Recurring EBITDA
|
$ 109,628
|
Annualized Recurring EBITDA
|
$ 438,512
|
Total Debt
|
$ 1,960,395
|
Cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows
|
(28,909)
|
Net Debt
|
$ 1,931,486
|
Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
|
4.4x
|
Net Debt
|
$ 1,931,486
|
Anticipated Net Proceeds from September 2022 Forward Offering
|
(274,488)
|
Anticipated Net Proceeds from ATM Forward Offerings
|
(282,876)
|
Proforma Net Debt
|
$ 1,374,122
|
Proforma Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
|
3.1x
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
Rental Income
|
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Rental Income Source(1)
|
Minimum rents(2)
|
$ 109,227
|
$ 86,200
|
$ 402,117
|
$ 314,694
|
Percentage rents(2)
|
-
|
-
|
723
|
593
|
Operating cost reimbursement(2)
|
11,986
|
9,721
|
46,953
|
36,206
|
Straight-line rental adjustments(3)
|
3,757
|
3,078
|
13,176
|
11,857
|
Amortization of (above) below market lease intangibles(4)
|
(8,474)
|
(7,654)
|
(33,337)
|
(24,283)
|
Total Rental Income
|
$ 116,496
|
$ 91,345
|
$ 429,632
|
$ 339,067
|
(1) The Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification ("FASB ASC") 842 "Leases" using the modified retrospective approach as of January 1,
SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation
Share this article