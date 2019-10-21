Agree Realty Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. All per share amounts included herein are on a diluted per common share basis unless otherwise stated.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights:

Invested $252.1 million in 74 net lease properties with 81.6% of rent derived from investment grade retailers

in 74 net lease properties with 81.6% of rent derived from investment grade retailers Completed four development and Partner Capital Solutions ("PCS") projects

Net Income per share attributable to the Company increased 1.0% to $0.48

Net Income attributable to the Company increased 32.2% to $20.6 million

Increased Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share 8.8% to $0.78

Increased Core FFO 42.2% to $33.4 million

Increased Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share 7.1% to $0.77

Increased AFFO 40.0% to $32.7 million

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.570 per share, a 5.6% year-over-year increase

per share, a 5.6% year-over-year increase Raised $33.0 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 444,228 shares of common stock through its at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program")

in gross proceeds from the sale of 444,228 shares of common stock through its at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program") Balance sheet well-positioned at 5.1 times net debt to recurring EBITDA

Financial Results

Net Income

Net Income attributable to the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 32.2% to $20.6 million, compared to $15.6 million for the comparable period in 2018. Net Income per share attributable to the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 1.0% to $0.48, compared to $0.48 per share for the comparable period in 2018.

Net Income attributable to the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 27.9% to $57.5 million, compared to $45.0 million for the comparable period in 2018. Net Income per share attributable to the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 decreased 0.7% to $1.41, compared to $1.42 per share for the comparable period in 2018.

Core Funds from Operations

Core FFO for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 42.2% to $33.4 million, compared to Core FFO of $23.5 million for the comparable period in 2018. Core FFO per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 8.8% to $0.78, compared to Core FFO per share of $0.72 for the comparable period in 2018.

Core FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 37.0% to $92.9 million, compared to Core FFO of $67.8 million for the comparable period in 2018. Core FFO per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 6.4% to $2.27, compared to Core FFO per share of $2.13 for the comparable period in 2018.

Adjusted Funds from Operations

AFFO for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 40.0% to $32.7 million, compared to AFFO of $23.4 million for the comparable period in 2018. AFFO per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 7.1% to $0.77, compared to AFFO per share of $0.72 for the comparable period in 2018.

AFFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 35.1% to $91.0 million, compared to AFFO of $67.4 million for the comparable period in 2018. AFFO per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 4.9% to $2.22, compared to AFFO per share of $2.12 for the comparable period in 2018.

Dividend

The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.570 per share on October 11, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2019, a 5.6% increase over the $0.540 quarterly dividend declared in the third quarter of 2018. The quarterly dividend represents payout ratios of approximately 73% of Core FFO per share and 74% of AFFO per share, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company declared dividends of $1.695 per share, a 5.9% increase over the dividends of $1.600 per share declared for the comparable period in 2018. The dividend represents payout ratios of approximately 75% of Core FFO per share and 76% of AFFO per share, respectively.

CEO Comments

"We are very pleased with another extremely strong quarter of execution," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer of Agree Realty Corporation. "While achieving near record quarterly acquisition volume, we continued our mission to create the country's highest quality retail portfolio, with more than 85% of rent acquired during the quarter derived from leading investment grade retailers. Given our strong year-to-date acquisition activity and improved visibility into the pipeline for the remainder of 2019, we are increasing our full-year acquisition guidance to a range of $650 million to $700 million."

Portfolio Update

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's growing portfolio consisted of 789 properties located in 46 states totaling approximately 14.0 million square feet of gross leasable space.

The portfolio was approximately 99.7% leased, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.2 years, and generated 56.9% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof.

Ground Lease Portfolio

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's ground lease portfolio consisted of 60 properties located in 23 states and totaled approximately 2.0 million square feet of gross leasable space. Properties ground leased to tenants accounted for 8.6% of annualized base rents.

The ground lease portfolio was fully occupied, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.9 years, and generated 89.6% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof.

Acquisitions

Total acquisition volume for the third quarter of 2019, excluding acquisition and closing costs, was approximately $246.2 million and included 68 assets net leased to notable retailers operating in the off-price retail, convenience store, auto parts, tire and auto service, dollar store, home improvement, pharmacy, and farm and rural supply sectors. The properties are located in 27 states and leased to tenants operating in 16 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 7.0%, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 12.3 years, and approximately 85.5% of annualized base rents were generated from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof. Notable acquisition activity during the third quarter included a CVS in downtown Greenwich, Connecticut and a Mariano's guaranteed by The Kroger Co. near Chicago, Illinois.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, total acquisition volume, excluding acquisition and closing costs, was approximately $563.3 million. The 147 acquired properties are located in 37 states and leased to 45 diverse tenants who operate in 22 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.9% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 11.9 years, and approximately 78.0% of annualized base rents were generated from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof.

The Company's outlook for acquisition volume for the full-year 2019 is being increased to a range of $650 million to $700 million of high-quality retail net lease properties. The Company's acquisition guidance, which assumes continued growth in economic activity, positive business trends and other significant assumptions, is being increased from a previous range of $625 million to $675 million.

Dispositions

During the third quarter, the Company sold three properties for gross proceeds of approximately $8.0 million. The dispositions were completed at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.8%.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company divested nine properties for total gross proceeds of $35.4 million. The weighted-average capitalization rate of the dispositions was 7.2%.

The Company's disposition guidance for 2019 remains between $50 million and $75 million.

Development and Partner Capital Solutions

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company completed four previously announced development and PCS projects, including the Company's third and fourth developments with Sunbelt Rentals in Georgetown, Kentucky and Carrizo Springs, Texas; the Company's first development with Gerber Collision in Round Lake, Illinois; and the Company's redevelopment of the former Kmart space in Mount Pleasant, Michigan for Hobby Lobby. The projects had total aggregate costs of approximately $12.2 million.

The Company commenced one new development project during the third quarter. The project is the Company's first development with Tractor Supply in Hart, Michigan, and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Construction continued during the third quarter on the Company's redevelopment of the former Kmart space in Frankfort, Kentucky for ALDI, Big Lots and Harbor Freight Tools.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company had 10 development or PCS projects completed or under construction. Anticipated total costs are approximately $32.3 million and include the following projects:

Tenant

Location

Lease

Structure

Lease

Term

Actual or

Anticipated Rent

Commencement

Status





















Mister Car Wash

Orlando, FL

Build-to-Suit

20 years

Q1 2019

Complete Mister Car Wash

Tavares, FL

Build-to-Suit

20 years

Q1 2019

Complete Sunbelt Rentals

Maumee, OH

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q1 2019

Complete Sunbelt Rentals

Batavia, OH

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q2 2019

Complete Sunbelt Rentals

Georgetown, KY

Build-to-Suit

15 years

Q3 2019

Complete Gerber Collision

Round Lake, IL

Build-to-Suit

15 years

Q3 2019

Complete Sunbelt Rentals

Carrizo Springs, TX

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q3 2019

Complete Hobby Lobby

Mt. Pleasant, MI

Build-to-Suit

15 years

Q3 2019

Complete Big Lots

Frankfort, KY

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q1 2020

Under Construction Harbor Freight Tools

Frankfort, KY

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q1 2020

Under Construction ALDI

Frankfort, KY

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q2 2020

Under Construction Tractor Supply

Hart, MI

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q2 2020

Under Construction

Leasing Activity and Expirations

During the third quarter, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 148,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio. Notable new leases, extensions or options included an approximately 30,800-square foot Best Buy in Sanford, Florida, which was executed commensurate with the acquisition of the property.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 315,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio.

At quarter end, the Company's 2019 lease maturities represented 0.2% of annualized base rents. The following table presents contractual lease expirations within the Company's portfolio as of September 30, 2019, assuming no tenants exercise renewal options:

Year Leases

Annualized

Base Rent(1)

Percent of

Annualized

Base Rent

Gross Leasable Area

Percent of Gross

Leasable Area



















2019 3

418

0.2%

27

0.2% 2020 11

1,969

1.0%

164

1.2% 2021 26

5,228

2.7%

313

2.2% 2022 22

4,064

2.1%

367

2.6% 2023 39

7,158

3.6%

719

5.1% 2024 40

11,881

6.0%

1,323

9.4% 2025 47

10,569

5.4%

948

6.8% 2026 60

10,281

5.2%

1,014

7.2% 2027 64

15,671

8.0%

1,176

8.4% 2028 63

17,584

8.9%

1,306

9.3% Thereafter 493

111,966

56.9%

6,679

47.6% Total Portfolio 868

$196,789

100.0%

14,036

100.0%























The contractual lease expirations presented above exclude the effect of replacement tenant leases that had been executed as of September 30, 2019 but that had not yet commenced. For the three expirations occurring in 2019, one replacement lease had been executed as of September 30, 2019.

Annualized Base Rent and gross leasable area (square feet) are in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding. (1) Annualized Base Rent represents the annualized amount of contractual minimum rent required by tenant lease agreements as of September 30, 2019, computed on a straight-line basis. Annualized Base Rent is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes annualized contractual minimum rent is frequently useful to management, investors, and other interested parties in analyzing concentrations and leasing activity.

Top Tenants

The Company added Home Depot to its top tenants in the third quarter of 2019. The following table presents annualized base rents for all tenants that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2019:

Tenant

Annualized

Base Rent(1)

Percent of Annualized

Base Rent









Sherwin-Williams

$10,001

5.1% Walmart

8,530

4.3% Walgreens

7,372

3.7% TJX Companies

7,270

3.7% Tractor Supply

5,894

3.0% Dollar General

5,712

2.9% LA Fitness

5,644

2.9% CVS

5,530

2.8% Best Buy

5,098

2.6% O'Reilly Auto Parts

4,518

2.3% Lowe's

4,215

2.1% Sunbelt Rentals

3,938

2.0% Dollar Tree

3,918

2.0% Wawa

3,793

1.9% AutoZone

3,726

1.9% TBC Corporation

3,627

1.8% Mister Car Wash

3,510

1.8% Hobby Lobby

3,362

1.7% Home Depot

3,118

1.6% Burlington

3,097

1.6% Dave & Buster's

3,052

1.6% Other(2)

91,864

46.7% Total Portfolio

$196,789

100.0%



Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.

Bolded and italicized tenants represent additions for the three months ended September 30, 2019. (1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent. (2) Includes tenants generating less than 1.5% of Annualized Base Rent.

Retail Sectors

The following table presents annualized base rents for the Company's top retail sectors that represent 2.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2019:

Sector

Annualized

Base Rent(1)

Percent of Annualized

Base Rent









Home Improvement

$20,167

10.2% Tire and Auto Service

15,164

7.7% Pharmacy

14,272

7.3% Grocery Stores

13,045

6.6% Off-Price Retail

12,578

6.4% Convenience Stores

12,289

6.2% Auto Parts

9,468

4.8% Dollar Stores

8,422

4.3% General Merchandise

7,791

4.0% Health and Fitness

7,747

3.9% Farm and Rural Supply

6,996

3.6% Restaurants - Quick Service

6,708

3.4% Consumer Electronics

6,454

3.3% Crafts and Novelties

5,741

2.9% Warehouse Clubs

4,988

2.5% Other(2)

44,959

22.9% Total Portfolio

$196,789

100.0%



Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding. (1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent. (2) Includes sectors generating less than 2.5% of Annualized Base Rent.

Geographic Diversification

The following table presents annualized base rents for all states that represent 2.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2019:

State

Annualized

Base Rent(1)

Percent of Annualized

Base Rent









Michigan

$16,228

8.2% Texas

14,111

7.2% Florida

12,459

6.3% Illinois

12,030

6.1% Pennsylvania

10,721

5.4% Ohio

9,576

4.9% New Jersey

8,688

4.4% Virginia

7,840

4.0% Georgia

7,060

3.6% Missouri

6,426

3.3% Wisconsin

6,410

3.3% Louisiana

5,774

2.9% North Carolina

5,513

2.8% Other(2)

73,953

37.6% Total Portfolio

$196,789

100.0%







Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding. (1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent. (2) Includes states generating less than 2.5% of Annualized Base Rent.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

Capital Markets

In April 2019, the Company commenced a follow-on public offering of 3,162,500 shares of common stock in connection with forward sale agreements. Upon settlement, the offering is anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $197.4 million after deducting fees and expenses. To date, the Company has not received any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers. When deducting the anticipated net proceeds of $197.4 million from the Company's net debt of $921.1 million, the Company's proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA is 4.0 times.

In July 2019, the Company entered into a new $400.0 million ATM Program through which the Company may, from time to time, sell shares of common stock. In addition to selling shares of common stock, the Company may enter into forward sale agreements through its ATM Program. The Company uses the proceeds generated from its ATM Program for general corporate purposes, including funding our investment activity, the repayment or refinancing of outstanding indebtedness, working capital and other general purposes.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company sold 444,228 shares of common stock through its new ATM Program at an average price of $74.30, raising gross proceeds of approximately $33.0 million.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's net debt to recurring EBITDA was 5.1 times and its fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.3 times. The Company's total debt to enterprise value was 23.0%. Enterprise value is calculated as the sum of net debt and the market value of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, assuming conversion of operating partnership units into common stock.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding were 42.3 million and 40.6 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were 41.8 million and 40.0 million, respectively.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares and units outstanding were 42.7 million and 41.0 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares and units outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were 42.2 million and 40.3 million, respectively.

The Company's assets are held by, and its operations are conducted through, Agree Limited Partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. As of September 30, 2019, there were 347,619 operating partnership units outstanding and the Company held a 99.2% interest in the operating partnership.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 789 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 14.0 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

Agree Realty Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet ($ in thousands, except share and per-share data) (Unaudited)

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets:





Real Estate Investments:





Land $ 713,711

$ 553,704 Buildings 1,510,423

1,194,985 Accumulated depreciation (121,444)

(100,312) Property under development 16,238

12,957 Net real estate investments 2,118,928

1,661,334 Real estate held for sale, net 7,928

- Cash and cash equivalents 9,353

53,955 Cash held in escrows 1,449

20 Accounts receivable - tenants 25,495

21,547 Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $82,297 and $62,543

at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 335,840

280,153 Other assets, net 24,328

11,180 Total Assets $ 2,523,321

$ 2,028,189







Liabilities:





Mortgage notes payable, net $ 58,423

$ 60,926 Unsecured term loans, net 237,984

256,419 Senior unsecured notes, net 384,171

384,064 Unsecured revolving credit facility 248,000

19,000 Dividends and distributions payable 24,353

21,031 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 52,644

21,045 Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $18,607 and $15,177

at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 27,332

27,218 Total Liabilities $ 1,032,907

$ 789,703







Equity:





Common stock, $.0001 par value, 90,000,000 shares authorized, 42,412,827

and 37,545,790 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively $ 4

$ 4 Preferred stock, $.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized -

- Additional paid-in capital 1,556,124

1,277,592 Dividends in excess of net income (54,841)

(42,945) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13,068)

1,424 Total Equity - Agree Realty Corporation $ 1,488,219

$ 1,236,075 Non-controlling interest 2,195

2,411 Total Equity $ 1,490,414

$ 1,238,486 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,523,321

$ 2,028,189









Agree Realty Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income ($ in thousands, except share and per share-data) (Unaudited)

















Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues













Rental Income $ 48,020

$ 33,971

$ 135,240

$ 99,279 Other 55

82

102

173 Total Revenues $ 48,075

$ 34,053

$ 135,342

$ 99,452















Operating Expenses













Real estate taxes $ 3,674

$ 2,824

$ 11,016

$ 7,825 Property operating expenses 1,598

978

4,832

3,655 Land lease expense 354

172

922

511 General and administrative 3,832

2,947

11,746

8,994 Depreciation and amortization 11,897

8,142

32,597

23,949 Provision for impairment -

488

1,609

1,651 Total Operating Expenses $ 21,355

$ 15,551

$ 62,722

$ 46,585















Income from Operations $ 26,720

$ 18,502

$ 72,620

$ 52,867















Other (Expense) Income













Interest expense, net $ (8,352)

$ (6,538)

$ (23,363)

$ (17,965) Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 2,597

3,917

8,973

10,949 Income tax expense (184)

(125)

(210)

(391)















Net Income $ 20,781

$ 15,756

$ 58,020

$ 45,460















Less Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 170

170

498

499















Net Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation $ 20,611

$ 15,586

$ 57,522

$ 44,961















Net Income Per Share Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation













Basic $ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 1.43

$ 1.43 Diluted $ 0.48

$ 0.48

$ 1.41

$ 1.42































Other Comprehensive Income













Net Income $ 20,781

$ 15,756

$ 58,020

$ 45,460 Changes in fair value of interest rate swaps (7,418)

454

(14,617)

3,166 Realized gain (loss) on settlement of interest rate swaps -

-

802

- Total Comprehensive Income 13,363

16,210

44,205

48,626 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (109)

(174)

(367)

(534) Comprehensive Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation $ 13,254

$ 16,036

$ 43,838

$ 48,092















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 41,832,457

31,758,925

39,992,703

31,131,530 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 42,318,042

32,287,352

40,625,441

31,471,251

































Agree Realty Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO

($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)

(Unaudited)





















Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



















Net Income $ 20,781

$ 15,756

$ 58,020

$ 45,460

Depreciation of rental real estate assets 8,866

6,156

24,785

17,745

Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs 2,965

1,966

7,618

6,141

Provision for impairment -

488

1,609

1,651

(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (2,597)

(3,917)

(8,973)

(10,949)

Funds from Operations $ 30,015

$ 20,449

$ 83,059

$ 60,048

Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net 3,381

3,038

9,882

7,794

Core Funds from Operations $ 33,396

$ 23,487

$ 92,941

$ 67,842

Straight-line accrued rent (1,975)

(1,138)

(5,165)

(3,344)

Deferred tax expense (benefit) -

-

(475)

-

Stock based compensation expense 1,033

850

2,972

2,375

Amortization of financing costs 176

135

541

433

Non-real estate depreciation 66

20

194

63

Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 32,696

$ 23,354

$ 91,008

$ 67,369



















Funds from Operations per common share - Basic $ 0.71

$ 0.64

$ 2.06

$ 1.91

Funds from Operations per common share - Diluted $ 0.70

$ 0.63

$ 2.03

$ 1.89



















Core Funds from Operations per common share - Basic $ 0.79

$ 0.73

$ 2.30

$ 2.16

Core Funds from Operations per common share - Diluted $ 0.78

$ 0.72

$ 2.27

$ 2.13



















Adjusted Funds from Operations per common share - Basic $ 0.78

$ 0.73

$ 2.26

$ 2.14

Adjusted Funds from Operations per common share - Diluted $ 0.77

$ 0.72

$ 2.22

$ 2.12



















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Basic 42,180,076

32,106,544

40,340,322

31,479,149

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Diluted 42,665,661

32,634,971

40,973,060

31,818,870





































Supplemental Information:















Scheduled principal repayments $ 543

$ 838

$ 2,150

$ 2,486

Capitalized interest 118

88

321

381

Capitalized building improvements 240

966

1,200

1,042





















Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Funds from Operations ("FFO" or "Nareit FFO")

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit") to mean net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate assets and/or changes in control, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and any impairment charges on depreciable real estate assets, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company's operations.



FFO should not be considered an alternative to net income as the primary indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Further, while the Company adheres to the Nareit definition of FFO, its presentation of FFO is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs due to the fact that all REITs may not use the same definition.



Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")

The Company defines Core FFO as Nareit FFO with the addback of noncash amortization of above- and below- market lease intangibles. Under GAAP and Nareit's definition of FFO, lease intangibles created upon acquisition of a net lease must be amortized over the remaining term of the lease. The Company believes that by recognizing amortization charges for above- and below- market lease intangibles, the utility of FFO as a financial performance measure can be diminished. Management believes that its measure of Core FFO facilitates useful comparison of performance to its peers who predominantly transact in sale-leaseback transactions and are thereby not required by GAAP to allocate purchase price to lease intangibles. Unlike many of its peers, the Company has acquired the substantial majority of its net leased properties through acquisitions of properties from third parties or in connection with the acquisitions of ground leases from third parties. Core FFO should not be considered an alternative to net income as the primary indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Further, the Company's presentation of Core FFO is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs due to the fact that all REITs may not use the same definition.



Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")

AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO further adjusts FFO and Core FFO for certain non-cash and/or infrequently recurring items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance, however, AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. The Company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore may not be comparable to such other REITs.



Agree Realty Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA

($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)

(Unaudited)

































Three months ended

September 30,















2019



















Net Income











$ 20,781

Interest expense, net











8,352

Income tax expense











184

Depreciation of rental real estate assets











8,866

Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs 2,965

Non-real estate depreciation











66

(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net











(2,597)

EBITDAre











$ 38,617



















Run-Rate Impact of Investment and Disposition Activity



$ 2,782

Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net

3,381

Recurring EBITDA











$ 44,780



















Annualized Recurring EBITDA











$ 179,120



















Total Debt











$ 931,867

Cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows







(10,802)

Net Debt











$ 921,065



















Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA











5.1x



















Net Debt











$ 921,065

Anticipated Net Proceeds from April 2019 Forward Equity Offering (197,356)

Proforma Net Debt











$ 723,709



















Proforma Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA











4.0x

























Non-GAAP Financial Measures



EBITDAre

EBITDAre is defined by Nareit to mean net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, any gains (or losses) from sales of real estate assets and/or changes in control, any impairment charges on depreciable real estate assets, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's performance and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income or loss as a measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company considers EBITDAre a key supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance because it provides an additional supplemental measure of the Company's performance and operating cash flow that is widely known by industry analysts, lenders and investors. The Company's calculation of EBITDAre may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that interpret the Nareit definition differently than the Company.



Recurring EBITDA

The Company defines Recurring EBITDA as EBITDAre with the addback of noncash amortization of above- and below- market lease intangibles, and after adjustments for the run-rate impact of the Company's investment and disposition activity for the period presented, as well as adjustments for non-recurring benefits or expenses. The Company considers the non-GAAP measure of Recurring EBITDA to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's performance and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income or loss as a measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company considers Recurring EBITDA a key supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance because it represents the Company's earnings run rate for the period presented and because it is widely followed by industry analysts, lenders and investors. Our Recurring EBITDA may not be comparable to Recurring EBITDA reported by other companies that have a different interpretation of the definition of Recurring EBITDA. Our ratio of net debt to Recurring EBITDA is used by management as a measure of leverage and may be useful to investors in understanding the Company's ability to service its debt, as well as assess the borrowing capacity of the Company. Our ratio of net debt to Recurring EBITDA is calculated by taking annualized Recurring EBITDA and dividing it by our net debt per the consolidated balance sheet.



Net Debt

The Company defines Net Debt as total debt less cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows. The Company considers the non-GAAP measure of Net Debt to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage. The Company considers Net Debt a key supplemental measure because it provides industry analysts, lenders and investors useful information in understanding our financial condition. The Company's calculation of Net Debt may not be comparable to Net Debt reported by other REITs that interpret the definition differently than the Company. The Company presents Net Debt on both an actual and proforma basis, assuming the net proceeds of the April 2019 Forward Equity Offering (see below) are used to pay down debt. The Company believes the proforma measure may be useful to investors in understanding the potential effect of the April 2019 Forward Equity Offering on the Company's capital structure, its future borrowing capacity, and its ability to service its debt.



April 2019 Forward Equity Offering

In April 2019, the Company commenced a follow-on public offering of 3,162,500 shares of common stock in connection with forward sale agreements. Upon settlement, the offering is anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $197.4 million. The anticipated net proceeds are calculated as the 3,162,500 shares of common stock multiplied by the applicable forward sale price as of September 30, 2019. The applicable forward sale price is equal to the public offering price of $65.85, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and other certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements. The Company is contractually obligated to settle the April 2019 Forward Equity Offering by May 1, 2020.

