Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.540 per common share. This is the Company's 97th consecutive cash dividend and represents a 3.8% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable July 13, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 29, 2018.

About Agree Realty Corporation