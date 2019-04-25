Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.570 per common share. This is the Company's 101st consecutive cash dividend and represents a 2.7% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable July 12, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2019.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. The Company currently owns and operates a portfolio of 696 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

