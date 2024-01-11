Agree Realty Declares Monthly Common and Preferred Dividends

News provided by

Agree Realty Corporation

11 Jan, 2024, 16:05 ET

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.247 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.964 per common share, representing a 2.9% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.880 per common share from the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable February 14, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2024.

Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend on its 4.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.08854 per depositary share, which is equivalent to $1.0625 per annum. The dividend is payable February 1, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 22, 2024.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".  For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation

Also from this source

Agree Realty Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Agree Realty Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 operating results...
Agree Realty Announces 2023 Investment Activity & Provides Capital Markets Update

Agree Realty Announces 2023 Investment Activity & Provides Capital Markets Update

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced a summary of its investment activity in 2023 and provided an update on its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.