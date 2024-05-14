Agree Realty Declares Monthly Common and Preferred Dividends

News provided by

Agree Realty Corporation

May 14, 2024, 16:05 ET

ROYAL OAK, Mich., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.250 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.00 per common share, representing a 2.9% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.916 per common share from the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable June 14, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend on its 4.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.08854 per depositary share, which is equivalent to $1.0625 per annum. The dividend is payable June 3, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2024.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,161 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".  For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation

Also from this source

Agree Realty Announces Pricing of $450 Million of 5.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2034

Agree Realty Announces Pricing of $450 Million of 5.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2034

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that its operating partnership, Agree Limited Partnership (the "Operating...
Agree Realty Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Agree Realty Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. All per share amounts included...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics