Agree Realty Names David D. Darling as Vice President of Real Estate

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that David D. Darling has agreed to join the Company as Vice President of Real Estate. Mr. Darling will be responsible for the Company's leasing activities and management of key retailer relationships.

Additionally, Nicole Witteveen has been promoted to Executive Vice President, People & Culture and Chief of Staff. In her new capacity, Ms. Witteveen will continue to oversee Human Resources in addition to now having an enhanced focus on project management, strategic priorities as well as communications.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome David to our growing Team," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. "His many years of retail leasing expertise will serve as an invaluable resource as we continue to develop our leasing capabilities for our growing portfolio and bolster our strategic relationships."

"I am also very excited to announce Nicole's promotion to Executive Vice President, People & Culture as well as her new additional role of Chief of Staff. Nicole is a best-in-class leader who has made a dynamic impact on our organization. This is the next step in a long and successful career, and we are fortunate to have such a talented individual at our Company."

Mr. Darling has over 30 years of real estate leasing, acquisition, and disposition experience. Most recently, he served as Director of Leasing at Bedrock, a commercial real estate firm based in Detroit, Michigan, where he was responsible for retail leasing activities. Prior to Bedrock, Mr. Darling was the Director of Leasing for RPT Realty (formerly Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust) where he led all leasing activity, and provided acquisition, due diligence, and disposition value enhancement. He has been active member of ICSC since 1987 and is a registered Real Estate Licensee in Michigan.

Ms. Witteveen joined Agree Realty in 2019 and is responsible for the Company's talent management practices and the administration team, as well as being a member of ADC's Leadership Team and Steering Committee. Prior to joining Agree, she previously worked in Human Resources in the telecommunications, defense, and financial technology industries. Nicole has extensive experience in talent management, leadership development, and workforce planning.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,262 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 26.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

