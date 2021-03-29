Agree Realty Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company" or "Agree") today announced the release of its inaugural environmental, social and governance ("ESG") report.

"Our inaugural ESG report details our efforts to bring clarity and transparency to investors on recent initiatives in this ever-increasing area of importance," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. We have made significant strides in all three areas of focus, and I am confident that you will find the information and specifically, the retail partner related data, both useful and informative. Sustainability and corporate responsibility are core to our daily activities at Agree, and I could not be more delighted to share our team's efforts in the creation, aggregation and execution of this document."

The report can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.agreerealty.com/esg-report.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,129 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 22.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation

Related Links

http://www.agreerealty.com

