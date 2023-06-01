Agree Realty Releases Whitepaper Exploring the Modern Grocery Landscape

Management to Present at Nareit's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced the release of its eighth whitepaper focused on RETHINKING RETAIL. The whitepaper highlights the modern grocery landscape and the importance of scale in the industry today. The whitepaper can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at Agree Knowledge Base: The Modern Grocery Landscape .

In addition, members of the Company's management team will participate in Nareit's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference and conduct a group presentation on Wednesday, June 7th at 9:30 AM ET.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com .

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation