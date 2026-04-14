Agreement on Strategic Partnership Through Investment in U.S.-Based CargoSense, Expanding into the Data Center and Supply Chain Sectors Amid Growing Demand for AI Infrastructure

RESTON, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CargoSense, Inc. (Headquarters: Virginia, USA; CEO: Richard Kilmer; hereinafter "CargoSense"), the provider of the world's first "Agentic (Autonomous) Supply Chain Execution Platform," today announced that it has received a strategic investment from MegaChips Corporation and entered into a strategic partnership aimed at the execution and automation of next-generation supply chains.

Through this partnership, MegaChips will leverage CargoSense's platform to accelerate its entry into new markets requiring precise real-time management, such as the rapidly growing data center construction and pharmaceutical sectors. Both companies will work to improve operational accuracy and automation within complex global supply chains, optimize decision-making, and support the reduction of delays and the establishment of highly reliable supply chains.

Background and Objectives of the Partnership

With the rapid surge in demand for AI infrastructure, supply chains, particularly those supporting data center construction - require increasingly data-intensive and strict time management. CargoSense's platform integrates fragmented data in real time and delivers it as "actionable intelligence" before issues arise, enabling the prevention of disruptions.

By combining MegaChips' expertise in semiconductor solutions with CargoSense's autonomous exception management and automation technologies, the partnership will enable a shift from reactive to proactive operations, delivering measurable performance improvements for customers' businesses.

Comments from Company Representatives

Tetsuo Hikawa, President and CEO, MegaChips Corporation: "As supply chains become increasingly data-intensive and time constraints grow tighter, a new level of intelligence and coordination is required. CargoSense's approach to real-time execution aligns closely with our focus on realizing next-generation systems. We are confident that this partnership presents a clear opportunity to accelerate innovation and deliver more intelligent, automated supply chain operations at scale."

Richard Kilmer, CEO of CargoSense: "This investment reinforces the growing demand for more proactive, outcome-driven approaches to supply chain management. We're helping customers move beyond visibility to real-time action and improve performance where it matters most."

About CargoSense, Inc.

CargoSense provides real-time supply chain execution and exception management solutions, enabling organizations to transform fragmented data into actionable intelligence and improve operational performance. Founded in 2012, CargoSense is on a mission to simplify supply chain operations through measurement, automation, and collaboration.

Website: www.cargosense.com

About MegaChips Corporation

MegaChips Corporation was founded in 1990 as Japan's first fabless LSI manufacturer. The company focuses on the research, development, and production of innovative semiconductor solutions, leveraging its expertise in analog and digital technologies. MegaChips provides end-to-end solutions from design through manufacturing, supporting a wide range of applications across global markets.

Website: www.megachips.co.jp

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SOURCE CargoSense