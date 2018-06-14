Agreement to Sell Shares of Shikun & Binui Ltd. ("the Company") to Saidoff Israel Group

Under the framework of the agreement, Arison Holdings requested that the buyer (which subsequently agreed) donate NIS 25 million for the benefit of the community and the Company.

The Transaction is not dependent on any conditions, and the transaction is to be completed no later than 45 business days from the signing of the sale agreement. The full amount excluding NIS 250 million, will be paid on completion of the Transaction and the balance payment will be paid not later than 15 months from the date of the completion of the Transaction, plus interest as agreed between the parties, and subject to all of the directives specified in the sale agreement.

Within the sale agreement there are various instructions which waive the right to sue, and adjustments to the payment by the sellers (or related entities or officers) to the Company or its related parties.

About the Shikun & Binui Group

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

