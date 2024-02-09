Agri-business Sector in Zimbabwe 2023 - Key Opportunities in the Potential for Small Stock Rearing, Particularly Goats

The "Agri-business Sector in Zimbabwe 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agribusiness industry in Zimbabwe continues to be a significant contributor to the nation's economic development, despite myriad challenges including soil fertility decline and issues with market infrastructure. A comprehensive report detailing recent advancements, competitive landscape, and future projections for the sector is now accessible, aiming to provide key insights for stakeholders and investors.

Overview of Current Challenges in Zimbabwe's Agribusiness

The sector is currently faced with several pressing concerns:

  • Deteriorating transport and market infrastructure
  • High cost of utilities and inflation rates
  • Increasing prices for crucial inputs such as fertilisers and chemicals
  • Uncertainty over land tenure
  • Limited access to agricultural finance
  • Outbreaks of pests and diseases

These obstacles are set against the backdrop of a critical economic setting, with the agribusiness sector providing livelihoods for a substantial portion of the population and influencing numerous related industries.

Emerging Opportunities and Market Outlook

Despite these challenges, emerging opportunities exist:

  • Advancements in agro-processing techniques
  • The supply and improvement of farming equipment and irrigation
  • The potential for small stock rearing, particularly goats

The report reveals that the sector is poised for further growth with a projected GDP increase, driven by the resilience of key cash crops and an anticipated rise in maize production in 2023. However, economic uncertainties and climate variability continue to pose risks.

Industry Player Profiles and Agricultural Advancements

Included within the report are comprehensive profiles of major industry players comprising food manufacturers, tea and horticulture companies, and sugar and tobacco enterprises. Seed enterprises are also evaluated to understand the advancements made in crop yields and productivity.

Key Trends Shaping the Agribusiness Sector

The sector is experiencing several key trends that are reshaping the agricultural landscape:

  • Increased emphasis on employee training in modern farming practices
  • Diversification and innovation within processed agriculture products
  • Expansions in irrigation to combat water scarcity
  • Promotion of pioneering research in seed and livestock variety productivity

This research provides a thorough analysis of the agribusiness sector's current state in Zimbabwe, governmental support programs, competitive environment, and the barriers that companies face within the market.

For policymakers, investors, agribusiness professionals, and researchers, this document serves as an essential tool in understanding and navigating the complexities as well as the growth potential of the Zimbabwean agribusiness market.

Companies Profiled

  • Agri-Milling (Pvt) Ltd
  • Agriseeds (Pvt) Ltd
  • Ariston Holdings Ltd
  • British American Tobacco Zimbabwe (Holdings) Ltd
  • Cairns Foods Ltd
  • Cotton Company of Zimbabwe Ltd (The)
  • Eastern Highlands Plantations Ltd
  • Hippo Valley Estates Ltd
  • National Foods Ltd
  • Parrogate Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
  • Powerful Grand Industries (Pvt) Ltd
  • Profeeds (Pvt) Ltd (Zimbabwe)
  • Pure Oil Industries (Pvt) Ltd
  • Quton Seed Company (Pvt) Ltd
  • Rift Valley Corporation Ltd
  • Seed Co Ltd
  • Starafrica Corporation Ltd
  • Surface Wilmar (Pvt) Ltd
  • Tanganda Tea Company Ltd
  • Triangle Sugar Corporation (Pvt) Ltd
  • United Refineries Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdhle2

