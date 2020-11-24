AGRI Developments Establishes R&D Initiative in Bayawan City to Boost Agricultural Production

MANILA, Phillipines, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGRI Developments Mgt. Corp. ("AGRI Developments") today announced the establishment of their latest R&D initiative within Bayawan City in the Philippines. The R&D initiative aims to accelerate the growth of AGRI Developments' existing mango operations, support its research into other crops and assist the City in attaining its agricultural objectives.

The initiative is an integral part of the company's mission and encompasses a nursery for plant propagation and laboratory for research and development. Mr. van Egeraat, CEO, AGRI Developments Mgt. Corp. said, "Our strategy at AGRI Developments has always been to move up the value chain and into different business verticals. Our R&D initiative is just a small step towards what we are trying to accomplish. It provides us with the ability to transplant and expand all our operations at a significantly shorter timeframe than previously."

Mr. van Egeraat added that the new on-site nursery and lab has already proven beneficial providing AGRI Developments with improved stock enabling it to expand its existing mango development earlier than envisioned. Overseeing the R&D initiative is Ms. Elena Taborada, an experienced agriculturist who has worked for the Department of Agriculture, Bayawan City in Negros Oriental for over 26 years.

As an agricultural technician for Bayawan City, Ms. Taborada has overseen the Government's efforts to expand production, increase productivity and diversify the region's agricultural production. She has overseen all operational aspects of agricultural production including technical soil and lab analysis, propagation, land preparation and crop yield optimization. She has developed and supervised the creation of agricultural projects across the entire province covering crops such as mangos, avocados, bananas, rice, corn, coffee and rubber.

"Ms. Taborada has a vast amount of experience across multiple key, regional and economically significant agricultural crops which will be of instrumental value for us in the long run. We are glad to be working together and look forward to strengthening our close relationship with Bayawan City further with our R&D initiative." said Frans van Egeraat, CEO, AGRI Developments.

The COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as one of the largest, if not largest, global threat to humanity this century. It has caused a severe disruption to global economic activity and transportation which may take years to recover. The unfortunate circumstances however have risen to some bright spots including an increased importance on safety, food and self-dependency.

The pandemic has shown how valuable the agricultural sector is and has solidified AGRI Developments' commitment further to our objectives of building sustainable, more productive agriculture projects that meet the world's needs.

AGRI Developments

AGRI Developments is a leading private alternative asset company specializing in the agricultural and agribusiness industry. We seek emerging investment opportunities globally with an objective of delivering long term value in high growth developing sectors within the industry. As world population increases, the need for more productive and sustainable uses of land becomes more urgent. Our mission is to build successful agricultural related businesses that deliver a positive impact.

By 2050 Earth will need to produce 70% more food to feed an additional 2.5 billion people, whilst arable land decreases. AGRI Developments in support of the world's needs always aims to do more with less. By creating more value with less risk, by producing more crops from less land and generating more business with less of an ecological footprint.



https://www.agridevelopments.com/

