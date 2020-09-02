AGRI Developments Expands with Mature Mango Development in Thailand

BANGKOK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGRI Developments Thailand ("AGRI Developments") today officially announced its partnership with a fully established mature mango development in Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand. The 60-hectare site produces several varieties of mangos including Honey Mango (Nam Dok Mai), Black Gold (Tong Dam), and Sticky Rice Mango (Ok Rhong Damnoen). AGRI Developments will be developing the site further to optimize its existing operations, improving mango yields and quality. It will also be developing its domestic and overseas distribution networks.

"Our expansion in Thailand makes sense at a time like this. COVID-19 has disrupted distribution networks and operations throughout the country resulting in certain strategic opportunities." said Frans van Egeraat, CEO, AGRI Developments.

"Our strategy in Thailand is very different to our mango development in the Philippines. Thailand, unlike the Philippines, has a mature, established market that has exported its mangos since the early 1980s. As a result, the opportunity in Thailand lies in incremental operational improvements and making use of our established distribution networks rather than any increase in its mango demand."

"Our Philippines development, on the other hand, aims at supplying a very different mango variety that is in extremely high demand, revered internationally and yet unavailable on export markets due to limited supply." Mr. van Egeraat added.

Mr. van Egeraat further emphasized that AGRI Developments' priority remains the development in the Philippines and to its clients there. He added that prices for mangos from the Philippines cost over two times more in certain markets and that AGRI Developments is commitment to capturing this higher value market. The Department of Agriculture of the Philippines has been helpful in this regard by actively promoting the sector abroad which has paved the way for further investment and accessibility for the company. AGRI Developments' ensured that its priority will always be to focus on niche, high growth sectors in order to maximize value for itself and all its clients.

Thailand has been one of the top three mango fruit producers and exporters for decades while the Philippines has only recently started to develop its market. Thailand produces approximately three million metric tons of mango fruit per year. Thailand is also by far the world's leading mango producer per capita, with nearly 44 KG of fruit produced per person, which is three times more than second place India and six times more than the Philippines.

Thailand's mango market is completely different than others in terms of supply, demand and as a result prices. AGRI Developments is seeking to drive growth in Thailand by further developing distribution networks, which will ultimately come down to streamlining operations and improving productivity.



AGRI Developments is a leading private alternative asset company specializing in the agricultural and agribusiness industry. We seek emerging investment opportunities globally with an objective of delivering long term value in high growth developing sectors within the industry. As world population increases, the need for more productive and sustainable uses of land becomes more urgent. Our mission is to build successful agricultural and agribusiness related businesses that deliver a positive impact.

By 2050 Earth will need to produce 70% more food to feed an additional 2.5 billion people, whilst arable land decreases. AGRI Developments in support of the world's needs always aims to do more with less. By creating more value with less risk, by producing more crops from less land and generating more business with less of an ecological footprint.



